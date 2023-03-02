Toyin Lawani turned a year older on Wednesday, March 1 and took to her Instagram page to celebrate

The popular celebrity fashion designer rocked some dramatic looks in honour of her new age

In this article, Legit.ng highlights six interesting looks rocked by the daring fashion mogul

With Toyin Lawani, be rest assured that looks will be served!

The popular Nigerian fashion designer turned 41 on Wednesday, March 1, and took to social media to share photos.

Photos of Toyin Lawani. Credit: @tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

Check them out below:

Birthday look 1: Toyin Lawani rocks skull angel look

For her first look, she donned a mini dress heavily embellished.

The sleeves had feather details and the petal-designed flounce was covered in white face masks. She finished off the look with a crystal-like headpiece and white boots.

Birthday look 2: Toyin Lawani hot like a pot

The designer went for the full dramatic effect with this second look.

She donned a dress designed like a locally welded pot with multiple spoons making the bust of the look. For her head, she wore a pot-like headpiece with 'king' written on it.

Birthday look 3: Toyin Lawani rocks sultry look

There won't be a birthday photoshoot without a sizzling look from the design.

She rocked a gold draped look that showed off one side of her derriere.

Birthday look 4: Toyin Lawani in transformer dress

The self-acclaimed 'king of transformers' came through with a 4-in-1 ensemble.

The look featured a ballgown look, then a fitted dress, straight pants and then shorts.

Birthday look 5: Toyin Lawani in serpertine look

The designer shared photos of herself sporting snake-like ornaments wrapped around her body.

The photos gave off a Garden of Eden vibe as she posed against a backdrop of plants in a red-lit area.

Birthday look 6: Chicken wings for the king of fashion

For her latest upload, Toyin Lawani went for a comical look featuring fried chicken wings.

The look featured balloon sleeves embellished with wings, a corset bodice and a skirt covered in drumsticks.

