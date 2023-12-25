Christmas season is here again and several celebrities have taken out time from their busy schedules to spend time with family

Former Big Brother Naija housemates are not left out as they rocked Christmas-themed outfits that were admirable

Some of them took it to another level by being creative, which got their fans talking

The festive period is set aside for family and friends to spend time together. It also affords people to come together to take memorable pictures.

For former housemates of the Big Brother Naija (BBN) reality TV show, they created memorable moments this Christmas by adorning lovely outfits and also creating memorable moments with their photoshoots.

Let's take a look at some of the ex-BBN housemates and their Christmas photos.

1. Frodd adopts black and white for family photo

Ex-BBNaija housemate Chukwuemeka Okoye Jnr. popularly known as Frodd, is celebrating his first Christmas as a father, and it made the celebrations more memorable for him and his wife, Chioma.

He wore a black suit, his wife wore a red dress, while their daughter, Elena, wore a red dress and a white ribbon on her head. He captioned the photos:

The Blessing we pray for . Baby Elenas First Christmas @allstarbabyelena. Merry Christmas to you all , amazing lovers and well wishers. SEASONS GREETING FROM #THEOKOYES #THEOSHIMILIS#THESLOWTIGERS #THEUNBOTHEREDGANG #PAPAELENA #MYTURN

See photos of their outfits in the slides below:

2. BamBam and Teddy A rock red and white for Christmas

Bamike Adenibuiyan popularly known as BamBam is an ex-BBN housemate who married a fellow ex-housemate Teddy A. They are blessed with two children. For their Christmas outfits, they wore red and white colours. Teddy A was adorned in a white attire while BamBam wore a red dress, and their daughters wore red and white dresses.

Check out the photo of their outfit below:

3. Maria Chike turns up in black for Christmas photoshoot

Ex-BBN housemate Maria Chike Benjamin is of the opinion that one can wear a black outfit for Christmas and still look glamorous. She wore a black dress for herself and her daughter as they posed for their Christmas photoshoot beside a Christmas tree.

She captioned the photos on Instagram:

"Wishing you all a Merry wonderful Christmas from my family to yours.. This year’s Christmas means so much to me because it’s my 1st Christmas with the best gift of my whole life . May your hearts be Merry, your celebrations be joyful. And may your time with your loved ones be filled with so much love. ❤️ Ps: we forgot we were suppose to take pictures Here’s a rushed one.'

4. Ebuka shares laughter for Christmas

A former BBN housemate and presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his family looked adorable as they shared Christmas photos for their fans. They wore yellow satin outfits which glowed with their beautiful smiles. Ebuka captioned the photos:

"You can guess who the funny one in the family is...Merry Christmas."

See lovely photo of Ebuka and his family in the slides below

5. Cross looks good in Ghanaian-themed outfit

Ex-BBN housemate Cross Okonkwo looked excited as he rocked a Ghanaian outfit called Kente for his Christmas photoshoot. He captioned the photos:

"Merry Christmas Guys!!! For God is Love & Love is God ❤️❤️❤️. Santa Cross Dey for youuuuuu, let me know what you want ."

6. Yvonne Godswill goes wild for Christmas photshoot

A former Big Brother Titans housemate Yvonne Godswill took her Christmas photoshoot to another level by appearing partly unclad which caused some mixed reactions to her outfit.

She captioned the photos:

Merry Christmas beautiful people.

See photos of her look in the slides below:

Adaeze Yobo, family wear distinct outfit for Christmas photoshoot

Adaeze Yobo, a former beauty queen and her husband Joseph Yobo, who is an ex-Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo, chose pink for their Christmas outfits this year.

The couple, alongside their three children all looked glamorous as they struck a catchy pose with their outits.

Their friends and fans commended their colourful look and the height of their oldest son - Joey.

