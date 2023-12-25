Former beauty queen and wife of ex-Super Eagles captain Adaeze Yobo is not only beautiful, she also has a good taste for fashion

Since she dropped the crown, she has not stopped giving her fashion goals which is usually top-notch

To celebrate Christmas, she and her family wore pink outfits in glamorous designs which got their fans wowed and commended their choice of colour for this festive occasion

Adaeze Yobo, a former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN 2008), who is also the wife of ex-Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo is always at her best when it comes to fashion.

She does not settle for less when she desires to showcase her style and is always prepared to leave her fans talking about her beautiful looks.

This Christmas season was another avenue for her and her family to display their fashion taste in lovely outfits.

Adaeze Yobo and family adorn beautiful outfits for Christmas. Source: @adaezeyobo/Instagram



Her husband and sons -Joey and Jayden, wore pink suits with white shoes while she and her daughter - Lexine, wore lovely pink satin and net dresses.

Adaeze wore a silver heel shoe, and her daughter wore a flat silver shoe. She captioned the photos on Instagram:

"Unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given and the government shall be upon his shoulder and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The prince of peace. May the message of Christmas fill your life with Joy & Peace ♥️ From my Family to yours, Merry Christmas ♥️ #yobochristmascard2023."

See lovely photo of their Christmas outfits below:

Fans react to the Yobo's Christmas outfits

Some entertainers and fans reacted to the pictures of the Yobos.

uchennannana:

"This is lovely Merry Christmas fam ❤️❤️❤️."

vincentenyeama001:

"Beautiful family. Merry Christmas. God's blessings for you and yours."

georgey1time:

"Merry Christmas to the Yobo family, wishing you a blessed day ❤️"

uleoma1:

"This colour theme!!! Your home is blessed darling, Merry Christmas to you and yours."

ebigo.1:

"Joey is now 6ft tall o, a full grown man "

delonyii:

"Merry Christmas ❤️"

amarakanu:

"This one is Sean, Pinky and Iain ❤️❤️❤️"

Source: Legit.ng