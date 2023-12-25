American rapper DaBaby made headlines with a recent viral video where he embraced adorned in a Santa Claus costume

In the clip, the singer was seen sitting outside a car window in Santa attire, casually smoking a cigarette as he distributed money to the locals clustered around

Sparking excitement online, netizens from different parts of the world dished out their takes on his generosity

Popular American rapper Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, best known as DaBaby, has captured everyone's attention online as he got into the holiday spirit by donning a Santa suit and giving monetary gifts to the people of his town.

The Showing Off Her Body hitmaker was shown in the video smoking a cigarette casually while dressed as a traditional Santa Claus.

A flurry broke out as the rapper started to hand out dollar notes, and the locals were excited to get their hands on it.

The clip of DaBaby's generous act, was sighted by Legit.ng on the popular social media page Daily Loud, as netizens couldn't hide their admiration.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that in May 2022, the rapper visited Nigeria. While here, he had an unforgettable experience in the company of Afrobeats star Davido, who graciously showed him around Lagos.

Netizens react to DaBaby's appearance as Santa Claus

@FlushyBuzzz:

"Smoking Claus, dope fan Love."

@habiblinz:

"Neighbor hood Santa Claus .I guess he got an album coming."

@Claretzee1:

"Man is showing love in a massive way. That's the vibe of Christmas."

@jmacsportspicks:

"I’m giving away $500 in or Christmas giveaway!"

@MortgageSense83:

"Handing out one dollar bills….im embarrassed for these people."

DaBaby welcomes Davido to the US with exotic cars

Legit.ng previously reported that Afrobeats star Davido got a warm reception he received from American rapper DaBaby when he visited North Carolina in the United States.

A video shared by Davido showed DaBaby welcoming the Nigerian singer and his crew with exotic cars and fanfare.

The two who were excited to see each other again embraced warmly. Sharing photos via his Instagram page, DaBaby wrote:

“Reciprocated hospitality.”

