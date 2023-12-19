Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is not relenting in her fashion game, as she is always in the mood to turn heads with her exquisite taste

She has proven that she can also make a name as an actress and a fashion icon, and she does not miss any chance to explore her options

Yet again, she proved this as she glowed in a green outfit, which got many of her colleagues and fans commending her look

Popular Nollywood actress and philanthropist Tonto Dikeh may be known for being controversial, but she is consistent with her top fashion game. She takes advantage of any opportunity to show her fans the fashionable side of her.

She took to her Instagram page on Monday, December 18, 2023, to post lovely pictures of herself in shining green trousers and blouse, which got her colleagues and fans talking. She captioned the post:

" Some of us are too busy being powerful in the right space. In one word, how was 2023 to you?"

See the lovely photos of Tonto Dikeh in the slides below:

Reactions trail Tonto Dikeh's beautiful green outfit

Some of Tonto Dikeh's colleagues and fans commented on her outfit on her Instagram page.

wf_jamesbrown:

You are right, busy getting the next bag.

brandonpepenazi:

Maintaining good stature since "21. Busy and rich.

cocosherrie:

The internet can close today.

adabiase:

Mi love. You make loving you easy. God keep being with you sis.

sheddyoflagos:

I bless God for life and protection, not just over me but my family and whine that I love.

Tonto Dikeh's outfit to Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day outing leaves fans gushing

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh wowed her fans as she turned up in a lovely green outfit for Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebrations. She wore a green, white, and gold combined outfit, with a green 'gele' to match.

She posted pictures of her in the attire on Instagram with the caption:

“As a patriotic Nigerian, I won't relent to always contribute my own quota to the peace and national development of my great country, Nigeria. Happy 63rd Independence Day anniversary to all Nigerians.”

