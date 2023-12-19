Rose Meurer has posted some pictures on social media to show that her marriage is not facing any crisis

A blogger had reported that the actress's husband has a side chic who has been the source of discord in her marriage

In response, Meurer posted pictures of herself and their husband in bed and she shared another one she took with her baby

Actress Rosy Meurer, wife of Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill has debunked any marriage problem with some pictures she posted.

A blogger had reported that her marriage was challenged after her husband brought a side chic, Lisa Yaro to their matrimonial home. The blog also stated that Churchill had been battering Meurer because of his lover.

Rosy Meurer posts loved-up pics with bubby to debunk marriage crisis. Photo credit @rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

In response to the post, Meurer who welcomed a child in October shared some loved-up pictures of herself and her husband in bed when her man was still fast asleep.

The mother of two the post and told her fans to beg the blogger to leave her marriage alone and stop being the hotdog in their middle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Rose Meurer holds husband in bed

In one of the pictures she posted, she was holding the hand of her husband who was sleeping. In another picture, she complained about the trouble she goes through to put her newborn to sleep.

A few months ago, the actress tired to defend her marriage to Olakunle Churchill. She shared loved-up pictures with her husband to squash breakup rumors with her man.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post made by Meurer

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@naijagirlbook:

"Remember when GLB said the same thing about Nuella and Tchidi and they posted a video the next day?how did it end?"

@memphis_algo:

"Gistlover has hardly ever been wrong tho. The blog's track record speaks for itself. That being said, ever marriage has problems once in a while so nothing new there."

@chii.ogbu:

"Rosy dear, we use Snapchat. You can post old videos with new time stamp

@machoooline:

"Rosy dey run kiti kata, no rest at all, once GBL drag her, she go remember family romantic pictures."

@tontolofabrics:

"She's so predictable, she posted as expected."

@umycutie:

"Why allow people predict you this way? Trying to prove a point to who don't matter."

@cc10798:

"That means something is UP why trying so hard to prove a point."

@nommy_s:

"This Rose is soooo predictable. People said it yesterday that this is what she will do and here she goes!!! This is making their claims legit! ."

@minky_realty:

"Girl!!! Your silence would’ve been golden."

@laurinanuel:

"And the award for most predictable goes to Sister Rose."

Rose Meurer says she is the main and side chic as she gushes on her husband

Legit.ng had reported that Meurer had sent a strong warning to ladies who might be eying her husband.

She said she would forgive her man if he cheated on her with another woman.

The actress added that she is the side chic of her husband and she would never take her family issues to social media.

Source: Legit.ng