Popular Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosi is 60 today, August 1, and she has taken to social media to celebrate

As expected, the actress shared photos specially taken for her birthday but netizens were blown away by her huge headgear, also called gele

Ngozi Nwosu gave her praises to God as her fans and colleagues joined her in celebrating her new age

Veteran Nollywood star Ngozi Nwosu has been celebrated by her numerous fans and colleagues today, August 1, 2023.

The movie star clocked 60 today and took to her Instagram page to announce the milestone age.

Actress Ngozi Nwosu celebrates 60th birthday Photo credit: @officialngozinwosu

Nwosu got netizens gushing over her in amazement with the statement photo she took for her special day.

Rocking an orange ensemble, the actress accessorised with beads, a fan and a huge headgear, commonly called gele, that almost touched the roof.

The caption of her post read:

"Sixty and Stunning! God be praised! happy birthday to me #shinebrightlikeadiamond"

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate with Ngozi Nwosu

Fans of the actress couldn't help but point out her statement gele as they showered her with love and birthday wishes.

Read some comments gathered below:

judith_nnaka:

"ageing backwars happy birthday beautiful."

a_m.o.n.i.l.o.l.a:

"Happy birthday mama Tiwa. Eske le be ti o le be. I wish you long life and prosperity ma."

ayoadesanya:

"Happy birthday darling sis "

folasadeoreke:

"Hallelujah . No Story God is God congratulations ma❤️❤️❤️"

manymorefurnitures:

"Happy fabulous birthday, mummy. Keep shining "

ngadachima:

"Stunning! Happy Birthday Gorgeous One. God bless you."

deofad:

"Fantabulous. Happy birthday . Long life and prosperity in Good health and sound mind in Jesus name, amen."

seyi_brown:

"Gele yi lagbara Happy birthday legendary mama."

itsoluwayemisi:

"Happy birthday mama❤️❤️"

sueizmarie_izonpoet:

"Mama!!! God bless you."

