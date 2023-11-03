Nigerian actress Ini Edo was given a global recognition for her input in the creative Nollywood industry

Pictures of the sultry movie star at the grand award ceremony got netizens lashing out at her showy outfit

Despite all that, friends and colleagues of the movie star displayed their excitement for her latest feat in the entertainment space

Nigerian actress Ini Edo was recognised with an award, and her colleagues joined her in the celebration.

The movie star took to social media to share cute photographs from the grand ceremony as she dazzled in a yellow racy jumpsuit.

Nollywood stars celebrate with Ini Edo as she receives award

The Global African Submit recognised the chocolate beauty for her contributions to the creative industry. This honour was created to spotlight the achievements of trailblazing female filmmakers.

The movie diva flaunted her curves as she posed for the award presentation, generating tonnes of reactions.

See her post below

Netizens bash Ini Edo’s attire at the award event

Legit.ng captured some of the ridiculous comments below as her colleagues applauded her. May Edochie commented with a clap emoji. See other reactions below:

optimist_nero:

"And you received the aware putting on only Bra? Congratulations."

ucpurpose:

"However, this gown would have been better for a dinner date. Sincerely speaking. Congratulations on your award."

uchejombo:

"Women in film congrats."

ritadominic:

"Congrats darling ."

delonyii:

"Congratulations natural beauty."

Ini Edo dishes out provocative dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported how a video of Ini also left tongues wagging recently.

The actress, in the viral clip, was seen dishing out some sultry, and raunchy vibe, which sparked reactions.

In the viral video, the actress wore a coffee-brown short romper that matched her skin tone.

Tonto Dikeh calls out Ini Edo and D'banj for being stingy

Legit.ng reported that actress Tonto Dikeh left many talking as she boldly dragged her colleague Ini Edo and singer D’banj, calling them stingy folks.

In an Instagram post, which she has now deleted, Tonto asserted that D'banj is not supportive as she advised the singer's friends not to have high expectations from him.

According to the mother of one, D'banj and Ini Edo are extremely stingy individuals, as she advised people against seeking assistance from the duo.

