Billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy has stunned with her hair transformation as she shared a picture of her bald head from 2022

The disc jockey also shared what she now looks like as she revealed taking out her hair made her so proud of her growth

Cuppy, who revealed she is amazed as to how far she has come, also advised her fans and followers to love and care for themselves

In January 2022, billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, made headlines after she went bald.

As of 2022, Cuppy revealed that going bald was a scary and bold move for her as she shared screenshots and pictures of her head.

Cuppy shares throwback picture. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Below is one of the videos she shared there:

It, however, looks like Cuppy had been adorning wigs on her head at the events as she recently showed off a picture of what her hair now looks like.

She also shared a throwback picture of her bald head from 2022.

Cuppy hails her growth

In a post on her Instastory, the billionaire daughter expressed pride in herself for her growth.

She wrote:

"Taking out my hair has made me so proud of myself and all the growth I've made... You have no idea from my personal well-being growth to my hair growth, I'm amazed at how far I've come and how much I've learned, wowu, Self-love and self-care have been the solution to my growth mindset and overall success. Try it too."

See screenshots of her posts below:

Screenshots of DJ Cuppy's post. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Cuppy excited over speech at the UN

In another story, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy announced she would give a speech at the United Nations (UN) headquarters.

The billionaire daughter shared the good news with her 9.2 million followers.

Cuppy also admitted that the thought of her giving the speech made her nervous as she shared details on when the speech would be held.

Celebrating Cuppy, a fan wrote: “This is more like it!! Good luck darling❤️, I trust that you will deliver as always. You keep making big moves and making us proud! "

