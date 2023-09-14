Nigerian disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, is now getting set to give a speech at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters

On her official Instagram page, the billionaire’s daughter excitedly shared the news of the big moment

A number of Cuppy’s fans trooped to her comment section to share their thoughts, revealing that they are proud of her

Much loved billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has announced that she would be giving a speech at the United Nations (UN) headquarters.

The celebrity disk jockey took to her official Instagram account to share the good news with her 9.2 million followers.

Despite it being very great news, Cuppy admitted that the thought of her giving the speech was making her nervous.

DJ Cuppy United Nations speech gets fans talking. Photos: @cuppymusic

The music star however gave fans details on when the speech would hold so that they could watch and support her.

She wrote in part:

“Nerves! Today I’ll be giving a speech at the United Nations HQ in New York at about 2pm GMT today!”

Reactions as DJ Cuppy announces speech at UN headquarters

DJ Cuppy’s big news was met with a lot of interesting reactions from fans. Many of them cheered her on and admitted the pride they have for her.

Read some of their comments below:

dancegodlloyd:

“Cuppy! Show me your ways o .”

hrm_sylvia:

“This is more like it!!!! Goodluck darling❤️, I trust that you will deliver as always. You keep making big moves and making us proud!!! Love you so much. #bigplatformplayer #creatingimpactintheworld⬆️.”

nwaejegeje:

“We are proud of you.”

Dasehill_investment:

“Pace setter, proud of all your Odogwu doings❤️your real estate professional.”

amirahdimples:

“Welldone baby girl!!”

Itsvibesangel_:

“Nice move.”

DJ Cuppy links up with Asake

In other news, Legit.ng reported that it was a dream come true for DJ Cuppy as she finally linked up with rave-of-the-moment Asake at an event in New York, USA.

Asake, who was prepping up for his sold-out show at the iconic 19,000-capacity Barclays Center in New York scheduled for Friday, September 8, was spotted with Cuppy.

In the video, Cuppy, performing as a disc jockey at an event, quickly drew the YBNL star to herself as they posed for a picture.

