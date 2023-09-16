A lady has said men are not keen on approaching her for a relationship and that she does not have a boyfriend

The lady, Ammie Sweeshy, said on TikTok that no one wants to date her, a situation she attributed to her big nose

The video she posted shows that Ammie's nose is big, and she was crying when she was asked if she had a boyfriend

A lady has lamented her inability to find a boyfriend despite wishing to have one for herself.

The lady posted a video using her TikTok handle, Ammie Sweeshy, complaining bitterly that no man wants her.

The lady said she does not have a boyfriend. Photo credit: TikTok/@ammie....20.

Source: TikTok

The lady was responding to a question from one of her TikTok followers who was asking her if she had a boyfriend.

She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I wish I had one, but no one wants me."

Video of a lady with big nose goes viral on TikTok

In the video, it could be seen that the lady has a big nose, but she did not say if she was born that way or if it is a disorder.

Ammie was crying bitterly in the video, saying she wished she could have a man of her own.

Other videos on her handle also show her making reference to her nose. Some people said she still looked beautiful even with a big nose.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as a lady cries over lack of a boyfriend

@dawgtreyna said:

"Funny enough the nose actually fits you. You are still a fine girl though."

@Princesseron commented:

"Don't worry, dear. Even those who have small noses, some don't have. So yours will come and will be just as special as you."

@THE FASTEST BAGGER said:

"You're so beautiful, don't let what people say ruin you. I'm single in case you need a boyfriend, let me know."

Lady refuses to take engagement ring from a fellow student

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a student at the Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic proposed marriage to his girlfriend.

The marriage opposition took place in public as other students watched.

Despite pressure mounted by those present, the student did not take the ring from her man.

Source: Legit.ng