Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky clocked 32 on Thursday, August 31, after weeks of counting down on his Instagram page

Known for going all out, the socialite rocked a beautiful pink and black frilled dress from celebrity stylist, CEO Luminee

Fans of the Mummy of Lagos, as he is called, took to the comment section to gush over him and send birthday wishes

Bobrisky has been counting down to his birthday for weeks, and he has finally turned 32 today, August 31.

The crossdresser, who had shared snippets from photoshoots for his birthday, unveiled his final look for his special day on his Instagram page.

Bobrisky celebrates 32nd birthday Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Bobrisky looked stunning in a beautiful and plush pink outfit with a huge stuffed decoration that had black frills. The dress was made by popular celebrity designer CEO Luminee.

The crossdresser also put his newly acquired hips on display.

Bob captioned the beautiful photo with:

"Happy birthday to me I just wanna wish myself all d good things in life ❤️Outfit @ceolumineeofficial."

Netizens celebrate Bobrisky

The crossdresser, who lost his father recently, was celebrated by friends and followers.

cement_mogul:

"Happy Birthday Mummy Of Lagos, More life in good health and wealth "

mhiz_lavmiey2:

"Eiii mummy of Lagos give us hot happy birthday."

fine_gurl_micky:

"Omo the outfit is really giving no bob no Lagos."

teeyshotit:

"Happy birthday Idris, may God bless your new age. Jesus loves you."

muelseun:

"Chai....Omo she/him knows how to use this gender more than the real owner."

fine_gurl_micky:

"Happy birthday she him more years "

itis_dann:

"Happy birthday to you mummy of Lagos ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

jully__mk:

"Go bob na man you be "

adufe_bby:

"Happy birthday brother idris long life and prosperity."

mercyjayofficial:

"Happy birthday to you mummy of Lagos ....God bless ur new age sir."

Bobrisky holds 8-day prayer for late dad

The controversial Nigerian socialite held the 8th-day Muslim rite for his late father, who passed away on Monday, August 14.

A video covered the moment the effeminate celebrity, amid other Muslim brothers, observed the 8th day prayer for Bobrisky's late father.

Netizens expressed mixed reactions over how Bob chose to appear to pay his last respects to his dad, who never accepted him as a woman.

Source: Legit.ng