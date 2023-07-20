A video of a hairstylist showing off her client's unique hairstyle has gone viral on social media

In the now-trending clip, the hairstylist is seen working on the hair while her students watch

The end result which shows the client sporting a pixie look has left many people reacting with mixed feelings

Yet another salon video has gone viral on social media and this time, it has to do with the nature of the hairstyle.

TikToker and hairstyle, @denik_beauty posted a video showing how she styled a client's hair.

The video of the yellow hairstyle has gone viral Credit: @denik_beauty

Source: TikTok

In the video, she is seen working on the curly layered weave while her students keenly watch on.

The end result sees the client rocking an interesting pixie hairstyle with uniformed spiky fringes.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of lady with yellow pixie hairstyle

bellokreb:

"Dripping custard."

tmoflag0s:

"Saw this on TikTok this morning and someone in the comments said “e remain make she use am chop yam, since na fork style”."

chioma.mgbeadichie:

"What is paining me is that there are students learning this rubbish."

hairline_by_diijahh:

"The ending pissed me tf off."

akunnation_:

"The hair is actually fine but I don’t understand the baby hairs."

unusual_jessie_:

"She pulled the Simpson’s look."

stephy_wendy:

"Before the finished look was far better than the finished."

lamigrey_amil:

"The hair was doing just fine."

itz_claribel:

"Omorebi custard."

princes_mide:

"First look was a lot better."

moyotheshawty:

"Maybe that’s what she wanted now you people and underestimating customers."

iphemama_store:

"Giving irunmole vibes."

Source: Legit.ng