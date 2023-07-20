A video of Kunle Remi showing how he transformed his look has gone viral on social media

In the video posted on the Nollywood actor's Instagram page, the actor visits a barbing salon before going to the spar

Meanwhile, one man's haircut transformation trended online over how differently he looked after

Kunle Remi's role in the much-revered film, Anikulapo has earned him a solid place in the heart of many Nigerian movie lovers.

Sharing a video recently, the actor showed how we returned to his suave look after wrapping up the shooting of the film.

The actor underwent a haircut transformation Credit: @kunleremiofficial

Source: Instagram

In the video, the Nollywood star showed how a visit to the barbers had him looking suave again, after which he proceeded to a spa to treat his skin.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users compliment Kunle Remi

oluwawemimo__:

"Permit me to say this Mr Kunle... Has anyone ever mention it to you that you’re handsome. Well, this is me telling you, you’re cute sir."

jobyzhair_beautyparlour:

"Kunle this your beard. Lol. It mks you look different abeg. But anyways, do your fhings."

gbenro003:

"Egbon con resemble India movie police."

mo_bimpe:

"Well done superstar."

hairbydeo:

"It’s giving Officer Saro vibes."

queenlateefah___:

"You first resemble saro,now back to KR."

mercyjayofficial:

"This is actually KR loading at 80percent , the remaining 20percent is Saro la ti ilu gbogan."

Man's sleek haircut transformation trends online: "Went from teddy bear to Yoruba demon"

Professional barber, AJ Myers, often posts videos capturing his clients' transformation after a good haircut.

One such video went viral on social media and has got many people talking. In the video, a man with low curly hair and untrimmed beard is seen with a huge smile on his face.

However, he undergoes a jaw-dropping transformation which sees him rocking a suave look after the cut.

Video of talented barber revamping women's hair goes viral online: "Just keep them smiling"

Anthony Claxton is a barber with a difference who isn't just offering clean haircuts but reawakening the beauty and confidence of his clients.

Claxton, who runs the hair salon Krewkutz, has a dedicated following of over 300,000 people on Instagram, where he serves daily content about his talented hairstyling.

Most of the video content on the page shows clients before getting their hair done and afterwards.

Source: Legit.ng