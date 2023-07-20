A video of a little boy getting his hair braided has gone viral on social media leaving many netizens in awe

The video shows the boy standing outside the salon with his father and sister before being invited in for the styling

In other news, a video of a little Nigerian boy sporting tight Bantu Knots sparked mixed reactions online

One little boy had the internet battling with 'baby fever' following a cute video of him getting his hair braided.

The video of the little boy getting his hair braided went viral Credit: @1nito

Source: Instagram

The video reposted by blogger @datswasup shows the boy standing outside with his dad and sister, peering into the salon.

When asked, he excitedly reveals he'd like to get his hair braided.

The video shows the process of the hair styling which sees the rosy-cheeked boy smiling all through.

By the end of the video, the adorable boy is seen with neatly braided cornrows.

Check out the video below:

Internet users gush over video of boy getting his hair braided

ms_asoebi:

"Sooo cute."

thebeautifulchioma:

"God!!! Seee baby boy naw If I give birth to a baby boy this fine.. I won’t let him leave my side."

daezy_obi:

"I just wanna kis’s him on his cheeks."

elas_trendz:

"He’s such a beauty to behold and braids are on point."

dynmaducie:

"Baby boy just entered his sweet boy era."

khisit's profile picture

"Had me smiling all through."

missgoodshoes:

"The cutest."

mma_happy_hair:

"10/10 - nothing."

Source: Legit.ng