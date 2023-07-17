A video of a man showing how he transformed his look by undergoing a stylish haircut has gone viral

The video sees him with a big grin on his face before transforming into a sleek bloke

The now-trending video has gone viral on social media with many people sharing their thoughts

Professional barber, AJ Myers, often posts videos capturing his clients' transformation after a good haircut.

One such video went viral on social media and has got many people talking.

The video of the man's transformation has gone viral Credit: AJ Myers

In the video, a man with low curly hair and untrimmed beard is seen with a huge smile on his face.

However, he undergoes a jaw-droppingly transformation which sees him rocking a suave look after the cut.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to man's haircut video

The video which went viral on social media left many people with mixed reactions.

A lot of netizens were of the opinion that he looked nicer with the beard on.

Check out some comments below:

@MsAdaO:

"He looked kinder with the beards. The haircut just unleashed wickedness, his eyes changed."

@geekjulieta:

"A whole new man."

@NenyeSage:

"He started reasoning one or two demon things after the cut. He now wore earrings on top. Wickedness pro max."

@trainwreckpapi:

"The cheater jumped out."

@byMsTolulope:

"He went from being a sweet big teddy bear to a Yoruba demon real quick."

@MooseManzini:

"Eyes def changed from "choose me, love me " to "the subscriber you have called is unavailable right now"."

@ScarTissue101:

"Looked more responsible. Post-cut, looked like a playboy."

@amaku_pretney:

"I agree with you. Looks like Femi after the cut."

@DaGeminiBarbie:

"He looked and sounded like a sweetheart with the beards is he single? Asking for a friend."

@Premauj:

"Yup. He looks like the guy that will cook for you on a cold morning, welcome you with hugs and listen to your whinings in frame 1."

@_Moyoma:

"When I started watching I know I expected something I still wasn’t prepared for the amount of wickedness I just saw"

@Veeradel:

"The beard was just a cover-up."

@Ewa_ocheee:

"I hate that this profiling is kinda true. He looked so sweet with the beards."

@OlayideO_Soaga:

"You’re so right. He looked like a fluffy teddy bear before the cut."

