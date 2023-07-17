Global site navigation

Local editions

Man's Sleek Haircut Transformation Trends Online: "Went from Teddy Bear to Yoruba Demon"
Fashion

Man's Sleek Haircut Transformation Trends Online: "Went from Teddy Bear to Yoruba Demon"

by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • A video of a man showing how he transformed his look by undergoing a stylish haircut has gone viral
  • The video sees him with a big grin on his face before transforming into a sleek bloke
  • The now-trending video has gone viral on social media with many people sharing their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Professional barber, AJ Myers, often posts videos capturing his clients' transformation after a good haircut.

One such video went viral on social media and has got many people talking.

Photos of man' before his haircut transformation
The video of the man's transformation has gone viral Credit: AJ Myers
Source: Instagram

In the video, a man with low curly hair and untrimmed beard is seen with a huge smile on his face.

However, he undergoes a jaw-droppingly transformation which sees him rocking a suave look after the cut.

Read also

"The curse don dey work": New video of Happie Boys in Cyprus emerges, gets Nigerians worried about them

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to man's haircut video

The video which went viral on social media left many people with mixed reactions.

A lot of netizens were of the opinion that he looked nicer with the beard on.

Check out some comments below:

@MsAdaO:

"He looked kinder with the beards. The haircut just unleashed wickedness, his eyes changed."

@geekjulieta:

"A whole new man."

@NenyeSage:

"He started reasoning one or two demon things after the cut. He now wore earrings on top. Wickedness pro max."

@trainwreckpapi:

"The cheater jumped out."

@byMsTolulope:

"He went from being a sweet big teddy bear to a Yoruba demon real quick."

@MooseManzini:

"Eyes def changed from "choose me, love me " to "the subscriber you have called is unavailable right now"."

@ScarTissue101:

"Looked more responsible. Post-cut, looked like a playboy."

Read also

BBNaija star Nina flaunts upgraded body after 2nd BBL, netizens react: "Her only achievement"

@amaku_pretney:

"I agree with you. Looks like Femi after the cut."

@DaGeminiBarbie:

"He looked and sounded like a sweetheart with the beards is he single? Asking for a friend."

@Premauj:

"Yup. He looks like the guy that will cook for you on a cold morning, welcome you with hugs and listen to your whinings in frame 1."

@_Moyoma:

"When I started watching I know I expected something I still wasn’t prepared for the amount of wickedness I just saw"

@Veeradel:

"The beard was just a cover-up."

@Ewa_ocheee:

"I hate that this profiling is kinda true. He looked so sweet with the beards."

@OlayideO_Soaga:

"You’re so right. He looked like a fluffy teddy bear before the cut."

Surma tribe woman’s haircut in viral TikTok sheds light on unique beauty traditions, netizens intrigued

A woman from the Surma tribe has become a sensation on TikTok after her haircut video went viral.

Read also

Timeless tour: Davido shuts down 16k capacity stage in Canada, videos surface

A traveller known as TikTok user @zannparker, who was visiting the Omo Valley in Ethiopia, uploaded a video of the Surma woman's haircut, which garnered attention worldwide.

Viewers were intrigued by the unique beauty practices that set the tribe apart.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel