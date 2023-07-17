Man's Sleek Haircut Transformation Trends Online: "Went from Teddy Bear to Yoruba Demon"
- A video of a man showing how he transformed his look by undergoing a stylish haircut has gone viral
- The video sees him with a big grin on his face before transforming into a sleek bloke
- The now-trending video has gone viral on social media with many people sharing their thoughts
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Professional barber, AJ Myers, often posts videos capturing his clients' transformation after a good haircut.
One such video went viral on social media and has got many people talking.
In the video, a man with low curly hair and untrimmed beard is seen with a huge smile on his face.
However, he undergoes a jaw-droppingly transformation which sees him rocking a suave look after the cut.
"The curse don dey work": New video of Happie Boys in Cyprus emerges, gets Nigerians worried about them
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Check out the video below:
Social media users react to man's haircut video
The video which went viral on social media left many people with mixed reactions.
A lot of netizens were of the opinion that he looked nicer with the beard on.
Check out some comments below:
@MsAdaO:
"He looked kinder with the beards. The haircut just unleashed wickedness, his eyes changed."
@geekjulieta:
"A whole new man."
@NenyeSage:
"He started reasoning one or two demon things after the cut. He now wore earrings on top. Wickedness pro max."
@trainwreckpapi:
"The cheater jumped out."
@byMsTolulope:
"He went from being a sweet big teddy bear to a Yoruba demon real quick."
@MooseManzini:
"Eyes def changed from "choose me, love me " to "the subscriber you have called is unavailable right now"."
@ScarTissue101:
"Looked more responsible. Post-cut, looked like a playboy."
@amaku_pretney:
"I agree with you. Looks like Femi after the cut."
@DaGeminiBarbie:
"He looked and sounded like a sweetheart with the beards is he single? Asking for a friend."
@Premauj:
"Yup. He looks like the guy that will cook for you on a cold morning, welcome you with hugs and listen to your whinings in frame 1."
@_Moyoma:
"When I started watching I know I expected something I still wasn’t prepared for the amount of wickedness I just saw"
@Veeradel:
"The beard was just a cover-up."
@Ewa_ocheee:
"I hate that this profiling is kinda true. He looked so sweet with the beards."
@OlayideO_Soaga:
"You’re so right. He looked like a fluffy teddy bear before the cut."
Surma tribe woman’s haircut in viral TikTok sheds light on unique beauty traditions, netizens intrigued
A woman from the Surma tribe has become a sensation on TikTok after her haircut video went viral.
A traveller known as TikTok user @zannparker, who was visiting the Omo Valley in Ethiopia, uploaded a video of the Surma woman's haircut, which garnered attention worldwide.
Viewers were intrigued by the unique beauty practices that set the tribe apart.
Source: Legit.ng