A lady identified as Sophie recently took to TikTok to share a video of the hairstyle she wanted and what she got

While the original style was sleek and neatly style, hers wasn't as beautiful as she had hoped

The video which has since gone viral on social media has caused a stir with many people blaming her

One lady's trip to the salon has left her disappointed after a style recreation did not pan out as envisaged.

Lady shares what she wanted and what she got

Source: TikTok

Identified as Sophie, the young lady took to TikTok to share a video which showed the original style she wanted and what she ended up with.

In the video, a model is seen sporting braids styled in the now-trending F'ulani flip over braids'.

However, what she got done to her hair was a subpar replication of the style.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to lady's braided hairstyle recreation

However, many peopeople did not see anything wrong with the stylist's attempt. Rather, Sophie was blamed for expecting the same result despite having a different texture of hair and using synthetic hair extentions.

Check out some comments below:

vv_348:

"Y'all always requesting for hair or clothes without thinking about your coarse hair texture and your GP tank belly."

queen_nanaa__:

"hair texture plays a big role. natural hair will always do stuff like this."

officialadejokeh:

"Na used attachments she used? I no understand o abi she no retouch her hair b4 she make am."

naturalhairavenue:

"First of all, you didn't use the same Extension."

fiefee_charming:

"Your hair is natural and u wan do this her style and expect it to look the same."

vyels_v:

"Madam, that's a human hair extention not your regular expression.. Plus you do not have front hair,your hair is natural hair.. Calm down."

selencious:

"Apart from her hair being natural, braids are not near and parts not clean. She's good at singles but not braid down."

