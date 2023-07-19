A video of some young girls cat walking at an event has gone viral on social media

In the video, the girls are seen strutting down the runway in what appears to be 6 inches heels

The video is currently trending on social media and has left the internet divided about the ages of the girls

A video capturing a group of young girls confidently cat walking down the runway at a recent event has set social media ablaze, swiftly going viral and igniting a heated online debate.

The video of the young model went viral on social media Credit: Hill Street Studios

Source: Instagram

The astonishing footage showcases these girls gracefully strutting their stuff in towering 6-inch heels, displaying a level of poise and sophistication that has left viewers both mesmerised and concerned.

As the video posted by blogger @datswasup continues to surge in popularity, netizens have reacted with mixed feelings with opinions sharply divided on the appropriate age for such high-fashion endeavours.

Watch the video below:

Social media react to video of young models

mykee139:

"these are minors.. please take this down... and silly parents now wonder where the promiscuity of young women is coming from or about."

omosefe_tina:

"This is wrong for under 18. Where is their license to display these kids . Na wa oo."

prettipepi:

"Meanwhile I’m struggling with 3.5” heel."

larisscott_:

"Hiding my kitten heels in shame."

freebirdyaq:

"I don’t mean to be a Debby downer but i would not be comfortable with my kid doing this kind of modeling at a young age, not with these child predators everywhere."

However, there were some who saw nothing wrong with the young girls modelling:

_lolashub:

"I can feel their feminine energy here. It’s giving."

mrdarl_himself:

"Lovely. Now we beginning to think like the Yankees by picking up their talents early."

akanke_fikayomi:

"I wore 3 inch heel for my grad 3 days ago and my leg still dey pain me."

trustroy:

"The last girl eattttt I’m screaming . Omo Parents nowadays are so chilllll."

Video of child model strutting down runway wows internet users: "It’s the attitude for me"

If catch them young was a person, Miné Brown would certainly be that person.

The little fashionista went viral on social media after a clip from a runway show was posted on her TikTok page.

The child model, who has several videos of herself in action, was seen at a hair fashion show doing her magic on the runway.

