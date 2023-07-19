Mixed Reactions Trail Video of Young Girls Cat Walking at Model Casting
- A video of some young girls cat walking at an event has gone viral on social media
- In the video, the girls are seen strutting down the runway in what appears to be 6 inches heels
- The video is currently trending on social media and has left the internet divided about the ages of the girls
A video capturing a group of young girls confidently cat walking down the runway at a recent event has set social media ablaze, swiftly going viral and igniting a heated online debate.
The astonishing footage showcases these girls gracefully strutting their stuff in towering 6-inch heels, displaying a level of poise and sophistication that has left viewers both mesmerised and concerned.
As the video posted by blogger @datswasup continues to surge in popularity, netizens have reacted with mixed feelings with opinions sharply divided on the appropriate age for such high-fashion endeavours.
Watch the video below:
Social media react to video of young models
mykee139:
"these are minors.. please take this down... and silly parents now wonder where the promiscuity of young women is coming from or about."
omosefe_tina:
"This is wrong for under 18. Where is their license to display these kids . Na wa oo."
prettipepi:
"Meanwhile I’m struggling with 3.5” heel."
larisscott_:
"Hiding my kitten heels in shame."
freebirdyaq:
"I don’t mean to be a Debby downer but i would not be comfortable with my kid doing this kind of modeling at a young age, not with these child predators everywhere."
However, there were some who saw nothing wrong with the young girls modelling:
_lolashub:
"I can feel their feminine energy here. It’s giving."
mrdarl_himself:
"Lovely. Now we beginning to think like the Yankees by picking up their talents early."
akanke_fikayomi:
"I wore 3 inch heel for my grad 3 days ago and my leg still dey pain me."
trustroy:
"The last girl eattttt I’m screaming . Omo Parents nowadays are so chilllll."
Video of child model strutting down runway wows internet users: "It’s the attitude for me"
If catch them young was a person, Miné Brown would certainly be that person.
The little fashionista went viral on social media after a clip from a runway show was posted on her TikTok page.
The child model, who has several videos of herself in action, was seen at a hair fashion show doing her magic on the runway.
Source: Legit.ng