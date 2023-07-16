A video from a wedding ceremony in Ghana has gone viral over an asoebi lady's dance moves

In the clip, the lady dressed in a gorgeous thin-strap purple dress is seen dishing out some hot moves

Many netizens who saw the video have taken to the comment section to compliment the lady

While corset asoebi styles seems to dominate the fashion scene in West Africa, there are still some looks that effortlessly shine.

One asoebi lady caught the attention of online fashion lovers recently.

The asoebi lady wowed netizens with her dance steps Credit: @sproutaffair

In a video shared online by event planner, @sproutaffair, the lady is seen whining her waist as she served hot moves at the wedding ceremony.

Dressed in the purple asoebi uniform, she sported a form-fitting dress with thin-strap sleeves with feather embellishments and paired the look with some pink sandals to match her hand fan.

Check out the video below:

Netizens react to video of asoebi lady in stylish garb

buzbuzmembu:

"Feels good to see someone without a corset."

kristee_lawal:

"She knows she’s fly."

unofficially_neks:

"And a style that you can wear again and again!"

oluwaseun.xo:

"The waist is waisting on the hips. Body."

sstephenadeyemi:

"Beautiful Woman."

