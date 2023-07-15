An elegant lady with an eyepopping height has gone viral and astonished many people who saw how tall she is

The lady, Gbane Mandjalia posted a video to show off her height on TikTok, and it went viral and received 940.5k views

Her followers who have seen her height are fascinated, while others have expressed surprise that someone can be that tall

A tall lady who has impressive height has gone viral after she posted a short video on TikTok.

The elegant lady, Gbane Mandjalia was in a room, and people noticed that her head was almost touching the ceiling.

The lady is so tall that her height has fascinated many netizens. Photo credit: TikTok/@gbanemandjalia.

Source: TikTok

The video showed Gbane in her whole figure, and her jaw-dropping height became clearly evident to whoever came across the video.

Tall lady with long legs fascinates TikTok users

One of the things that attracted Gbane's followers to the video is her long legs. Her legs are so long that it appears to be the most visible part of her body.

Gbane was dressed in a velvet cutout mini dress which hugged her body and revealed her shape. She was also putting on a pair of silver pointies high-heeled shoes that made her height even more eye-popping.

Many of her followers have expressed undying admiration for her. The video was also reposted by @nwe.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a tall lady

@Toothfairy said:

"Why isn’t she with models? I a runway? My goodness."

@sexynayaray commented:

"Are tall girls supposed to wear heels? Asking for a friend."

@Lobbeuh236 said:

"That's what we call a human being. We are individuals."

@raphael_edwin commented:

"A tall queen."

@Money said:

"You still get mind wear heels wow."

@samuel.etoh said:

"Let the short breath, don’t suffocate them."

@sengibychefcoco reacted:

"I hope she is doing some fashion runway, because she is the perfect candidate!"

Source: Legit.ng