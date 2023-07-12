One lady has gone viral on social media over her daring choice of ensemble for an event

Dressed like a Ghanaian bride, the lady's bosoms were put on full display in the small-sized breastcup

The video which is currently trending on social media has left many people unimpressed

A video of a lady rocking a corset dress has gone viral on social media due to the nature of the design.

While it remains uncertain whether she was the bride or simply a wedding guest, the lady certainly had all eyes on her as her voluptuous bosoms were put on full display in the look.

Due to the nature of the dress and the small bust area, the bosom gave a lot of cleavage and skin action.

In the video shared by Asoebi Africa, lady whose glam artist was seen applying more shimmer to the bosoms, was seen smiling and posing for the camera.

The lady's revealing kente dress sparked mixed reactions Credit: @asoebiafrica

Social media users vote down lady's revealing outfit

ngekekeulu:

"They will not hear! Make she kuku put am for tray, serve am to guests."

reconcilla_beauty:

"Be like breast no Dey among private part again."

sonsy_101:

"No lady should come to my wedding hall looking like this o."

divadivineatelier:

"My problem is the person putting ororo and shine shine on it… Warris ya intention."

leka_syga:

"Did her fabric finish?"

ms_ozie:

"So if she sneezes..’breastesses’ will be flying everywhere."

elle_banky:

"If only brezz could talk …. I’m in sifia pains , I can’t breathe."

theo_phoebe_:

"But wait ooo, so her familiy will let her come out nd present herself to her mans family ? Wooow. Hmm maybe thts wht she wants so who re we."

phloxcakes:

"This doesn't look good at all. It's a big turnoff!"

lilyguzell:

"Any time I see stuff like this am like but why ???? This does not make anyone look good."

divpot_holdings:

"The real definition of disgusting."

rainpreddie:

"How can anyone in their right senses thinks that this looks good, absolutely nothing good about this styling. Wear a dress that actually fits in the breast area, SMH."

Asoebi fashion: Well-endowed Lady's risque outfit leaves netizens unimpressed

One lady's decision to slay at an owambe has left many people voting down her choice of ensemble.

The pretty lady identified on Instagram as @prettydacozy, shared photos as well as a video of her purple asoebi look and it is nothing short of jaw-dropping.

In the video, she is seen flaunting her bosoms in the lowcut dress with cups which appeared too small for her.

