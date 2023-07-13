A video of a little boy sporting a tightly done braided hairstyle has gone viral on social media

In the video, the boy is seen dressed in what appears to be a school uniform as his parent videos him

The clip which has since gone viral, left many people displeased with the choice of hairstyle for the child

While there are liberal parents who love to style their kids in swaggy looks, it appears not so many people are are happy about a recent video which surfaced online.

The video posted by @gossipmilltv shows a little boy rocking an interesting hairstyle that has made the clip to go viral.

The video of the boy's hairstyle has sparked outrage Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

Dressed in what appears to be a school uniform, the boy's hair is styled in braids which appear to be knotted in Bantu style.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of boy with braided hairstyle

ms_leemart:

"Not everyone deserves to be parent!"

efunanya13:

"Na rubbish schools dey accept nonsense like this."

paulagram__:

"When slay queen and yahoo boy give birth to gen Z baby."

sweetest__babyyysophie:

"If na America this pikin dey child protection agent for don come carry this pikin… but for Naija some parents go dey do anyhow… haba nahh what’s all this nonsense like hair is even too tight!"

eyespireng:

"This child won’t be able to sleep, Bantu knots it’s no joke. I made that hair once and promised my brains cells and my ancestors never to put them through that kind of pain again."

simeon.delight:

"Gen z parents acting stupid in the name of new generation."

zayny_fragrance:

"God people with sense are looking for children. Hear there cry."

rhukieee:

"All these GenZ just dey do anything dey like to their children."

omarianah:

"All this gen Z will not let children be children kilode... Ah."

bisola___xvi:

"It’s giving agbero hairstyle .. nobody should come for me oo."

locbyvee:

"The stylist need to be sue .for God sake this is a child .bantu nut hairstyle is naturally painful so why do this on a child head becaue of money even tho the parent no get sense .I am pained."

