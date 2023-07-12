Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, recently shared some new photos in which she rocked a pink look

The mother of one whose recent looks have been earning her applause dazzled in a mini dress

In other news, a video of a woman's makeup transformation has gone viral on social media

Simi's recent look for Nigerian Idols has left many people impressed with what many perceive to be an improved sense of style.

Simi's pink look earned her compliments from fans Credit: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

In the photos, the singer is seen sporting a pink mini-dress with an exaggerated roset making the bust of the dress.

She paired the look with some high-platform sandals and wore her hair in a high bun.

The loo was styled by @dahmola.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the photos below:

Fans compliment Simi's new style

The photos earned the singer numerous compliments from several netizens. Some applauded the stylist for the singer's impressive looks.

Check out some comments below:

thevc_store:

"A good stylist can make a whole lot of difference."

asoebiafrica:

"Whoever is styling her Deserves and should be retained!"

derbie_d:

"Her makeup yesterday was lit.... Abeg whoever did dt has my love and respect."

t.loyehwears:

"She looked so pretty especially the makeup."

bankybrown:

"The fit is for her! Simple and classy!"

tinnylicious:

"Yes her style recently is giving."

blueprintushers's profile picture

"And she bodies the outfits beautifully."

clementinatemitope:

"Simi was so gorgeous yesterday."

seun_adegbami:

"A big change indeed."

naomis_closet1:

"This new stylist knows her job!"

eniolakeziah:

"Honest ehn God bless the new stylist."

Makeup transformation video of woman leaves internet users impressed: "Clean beat"

One makeup artist made sure to glam a stylish woman up for an outing and the video has gone viral online.

While it is common to see people's faces undergo a transformational change through the power of makeup, this woman's video seems to have caught the attention of netizens due to her personal style.

In the video posted by the makeup artist, @twinzzyflawlesstouch, the woman is seen with what appears to be a punk hairstyle, a set of micro-bladed eyebrows, and dark lips.

Source: Legit.ng