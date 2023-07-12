A video showing some brilliant students speaking Queen's British English as they tried to correct wrong pronunciations went viral

The kids in uniforms gave correct oral sounds to words like fuel and policeman, as many people laughed in the clip's comment section

A few Nigerians who saw their clip said that they a lot must have gone into tutoring them as they appreciated their teacher

A Nigerian man who teaches kids how to speak fluent British English language has shared a video of some students making pronunciations.

In the clip, the kid corrected the wrong pronunciations of words like gateman, policeman, father, biscuit, fuel, among others.

Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian students spoke with British accent

They took turns to say people's wrong pronunciations before giving the right one. Their teacher's (@impeccableaccent) camera panned from their faces one after the other.

Nigerians who watched their video found their act very funny as they tried to mimic the students in the comment section.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Vi said:

"The 'tank yurr' at the end."

chinwennaocha said:

"Don’t say faaada, say Fatherr!"

Collinswrld_ said:

"Don't Say Fuel,Say Fill omo Naija no dey carry last."

Queen__shankees said:

"It’s the okay at the end for me the man is tired."

thatraregem_6 said:

"It's the don't say Fada for me."

uptownlee001 said:

"This is so cute."

Kween said:

"The second girl."

Lbankzzzz said:

"As much as i find comedy in your videos. These young ladies are so poised, well spoken and they have beautiful accents."

Miss p joked:

"Woow we need more videos of this kind I am at the university of tiktok apparently."

Debbie said:

"Don’t say garri, say grocery."

Queen__shankees said:

"True true una school fee no waste but no be una go tell me Wetin I go talk."

Akinwonder007 joked:

"Omo i dey pity this children in advance cos wetin them won use all this things gain for life."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the same English teacher shared a short video of one of his students speaking brilliantly in a British accent in a class.

Speaking like she was reading movie lines, the Nigerian girl narrated a character's life as other classmates watched her.

In other news, a young Nigerian lady, @doubledosestylishhome, shared a WhatsApp message she got from her boyfriend that ended their relationship.

In a screenshot of the lady's message on TikTok, the young man carefully crafted his thought in fine English as he said the lady was always the issue in their relationship.

