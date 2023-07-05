A barber identified as Anthony Claxton on Instagram is receiving applause for his amazing works

Videos shared on Claxton's work page shows how the talented stylist revamps women's look through impressive haircuts

Many internet users have commended Claxton for bringing joy and confidence to beautiful women

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Anthony Claxton is a barber with a difference who isn't just offering clean haircuts, but reawakening the beauty and confidence inside of his clients.

Claxton who runs the hair salon Krewkutz, has a dedicated following of over 300,000 people on Instagram where he serves daily content of his talented hairstyling.

Photos of Claxton and a client Credit: @krewkutz

Source: Instagram

Most of the video content on the page shows clients before getting their hair done and afterwards.

The video shows women with different looks ranging from damaged hair to thinning dreadlocks getting transformed courtesy of Claxton's magical hands.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

What makes the videos even more beautiful are the reactions of the women the moment they see their new look.

While some burst out in happy tears, others break into joyful laughter.

that barber who has been able to fuse styling into barbering to create some of the most spectacular looks talked about what inspired him to open his salon.

"Majority of my clients are mature women who experience a lot of damage and hair loss. They come feeling very lost of hope and providing a solution to their problem is really important."

Netizens react as man revamps women's look through haircuts

antedote12:

"Somebody made this man very happy in life. This is why he is so pleased when he gives back to his clients and they express sheer happiness at his signature handiwork."

anevr1602:

"You are amazing, God bless your hands. Just keep them smiling."

shanti_balgobin:

"I must say I am blown away with your amazing work keep these ladies smiling."

minuozuna:

"I love you, you get excited just like the clients or even more dare I say."

miss_ribery's profile picture

"It’s your clients reaction and how you celebrate with them for me. You overflow with so much joy! Shows how much fulfillment you get from your work you are a Superstar! Keep winning and transforming lives one person at a time."

vogue_tribe2789:

"This is amazing."

Taliban orders closure of beauty salons in Afghanistan, netizens react: "Quite a shame"

The Taliban administration in Afghanistan has ordered beauty salons to close down, in its latest shrinking of access to public places for Afghan women.

Mohammad Sadiq Akif, a spokesperson for the Ministry for the Prevention of Vice and Propagation of Virtue, confirmed the order on July 4.

In 2022, a series of measures were implemented by the Taliban, resulting in the closure of a significant number of girls' secondary schools as well as the prohibition of women from attending universities.

Source: Legit.ng