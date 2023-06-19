A video showing the moment a lace frontal wig was installed on a baby has gone viral on social media

The now-trending clip shows the baby visibly in discomfort as she sports the wig while the hairstylist blowdries it

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to slam the mother over the hairstyle choice

Another baby recently trended on social media after her mother got lace frontal installed on her.

In a video posted by blogger @chinnysblogg, the lady is seen holding the child while the hairstylist blow-dries the wig.

Screenshots of the baby with the wig Credit: @chinnysblogg

The child who appears distressed by this can be seen crying during the entire process, her natural hair covered by the lace frontal.

Check out the video below:

Social media users slam mum for installing lace frontal on baby

pweetyvivian:

"My frontal installation i removed in less than 2 days, it’s uncomfortable… how do you guys cope to talk more of a toddler."

sparklingtrendsboutique:

"That baby needs to be taken away from her."

t.express_wears:

"They need to start sueing parents that do this to children."

mummy_amberley_:

"What’s this woman trying to proof now, children have natural beauty they don’t need all of these adult things to be beautiful. I don’t understand what is wrong with these days mothers sha!"

kall_me_honey:

"What happened to two shuku."

daliducutty:

"And she is smiling. Why do mothers do this?"

colly_basil:

"D mum needs to be arrested .. what rubbish.. allow kids to b kids."

asaba_kiddies_store:

"Oh dear Lord…if I wan do frontal I Dey use like one week think am.the pain and headache it gives methat’s what you’re exp()sing this baby to..it’s well."

dobby4:

"Na craw craw go full d baby front hair las las.... Wot happen to ribbon n puff puff packing, new generation mama."

favour_ugonnaya:

"Stop stressing this kids in the name of fashion or whatever."

