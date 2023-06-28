A video of a young lady sporting an interesting braided wig has gone viral on social media

In the trending clip, the lady is seen showing off her installed red braided hairpiece at what appears to be a salon

However, the nature of the lace used for the wig is far from a natural shade, and this has left many people amused

Braided wigs are ubiquitous in today's fashion and trends. Many Afrocentric hairstyle lovers have jumped on this trend.

However, not everyone gets it right.

A video, posted by blogger @krakshq, of a lady showing off her newly installed braided wig has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the lady is seen sporting a red hairstyle made with a lace base that does not quite match her skin tone.

In the background, a voice was heard complimenting the look, eliciting a smile from the lady.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of red braided wig

Many who watched the video were not impressed and dropped comments about the lace.

ladyincharge___:

"Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. Awww, it's giving everything it's meant to give."

luna_ellee:

"Wrong shade of lace, however, you can’t deny the braid is neatly done."

ola_jumoke_funmilayo:

"Anyone that says this hair is fine should forget about heaven."

chiomalovv:

"Braided wigs always look good on Instagram videos with lots of filters, it never ever looks good in real life. A hard pass."

call__me_teefah:

"The hair is nice but I guess the lace needs to do better than that."

maybe.keara:

"Uninstall it. Immediately."

muffinismylovers:

"Just wear your own hair baby cause this is not it."

