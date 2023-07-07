Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Tacha, blessed fans with some stunning new photos

In the new snaps, the reality TV star and brand influencer posed from some street shots in a crop top and baggy jeans

In other news, 2022 BBaija winner, Phyna, had fans gushing over with love over her new photos

Tacha continues to show that when it comes to fashion and style, being expressive with her looks is second nature.

Tacha stuns in colourful look Credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

She recently posted some gorgeous new photos which saw fans gushing over with love.

The photos see the Big Brother Naija reality TV star flaunting her enviable physique in a vibrant green crop top that grips the bosom, exposing her midriff.

She paired the top with denim blue baggy combat pants, accessorising with some stylish sunglasses and hoops.

Check out the photos below:

Fans compliment Tacha over new photos

promisebassey_:

"You truly are. Your beauty and radiance are simply mesmerizing. It's no wonder why everyone can't help but be drawn to you. Keep shining bright and inspiring others with your beauty, inside and out."

chidimaochonga:

"I just love Tacha.. she no send anybody.. my kinda person."

praise_nzeako:

"Okay,Tee. This is fire and we felt it."

presheee2624:

"This is literally the best set of pictures av seen on d internet today T."

pepereign:

"It Girl n u ain't playing."

