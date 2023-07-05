Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Lucy Edet, has maintained quite an entertaining social media presence. But beyond the hilarious skits, the Lockdown star has proven to have an admirable sense of style.

Lucy’s time in the house was a memorable one for BBNaija viewers. Her reactions to situations in the house had fans likening her to the devious characters played by Nollywood veteran, Patience Ozokwo.

Photos of Lucy in stylish ensembles Credit: @iamlucyedet

Source: Instagram

It’s been two years since Lucy graced our screens and with over 700,000 followers on Instagram, the Cross River-born TV star has unarguably built for herself an impressive brand.

A brief trip to her Instagram page will show that when it comes to her sense of style, she has things on lockdown.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights 5 times Lucy impressed fans with her fashion sense.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check it out below:

Look 1: Lucy shines in gold dress

The curvaceous star came through in a shimmery gold dress.

The look featured yellow ostrich feather cuffs - the same embellishment featured around the hemline of the dress. She paired the look with black pumps.

Look 2: Lucy slays in colour blocking ensemble

Lucy shows that she isn't afraid to rock bold colours and in this photo, she sports a vibrant look.

Here, she wore a bright yellow shirt tucked into a pair of vivid purple pants.

Look 3: Lucy rocks boss lady ensemble

Here, she dons a gorgeous blue pantsuit look which had her looking the boss babe that she is.

The jacket featured pointy shoulders and a black lapel which she complemented with a black shirt underneath.

Look 4: Lucy channels her inner Barbie

The reality TV star looked radiant in this gorgeous ruched dress, jumping on the Barbiecore trend in style.

She kept her use of jewelry to the minimum, choosing to accessorize with matching pink earrings.

Look 5: Lucy keeps it chic in 2-piece

And for the final look, Lucy wows fans with a classy red and white ensemble

The long-sleeved top features an asymmetrical hemline and she paired it with wide-legged pants and some red pointy shoes.

Workwear fashion: Actress Adesua Etomi makes a case for office style in 5 looks

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, effortlessly showcases her impeccable style not only on the silver screen but also in her workwear ensembles.

Known for her versatile talent and undeniable grace, Adesua has become a beacon of inspiration for many as she effortlessly navigates the world of fashion while maintaining her professional demeanour.

Whether she's attending red-carpet events or making public appearances, Adesua's workwear outfits always exude elegance, sophistication, and a touch of her own unique flair.

Source: Legit.ng