A Port Harcourt makeup artist has taken to social media to share her experience with a bride

According to the story, the bride asked for a glam service but did not inform the makeup artist that it was for her wedding

The makeup artist revealed that it was only after she was done that she learned the client was the bride

One makeup artist left social media users divided after she took to the internet to recount how she got scammed by a bride.

According to the story, she was commissioned for a makeup job by a lady and showed up to do what she was paid for.

However, while doing the client's makeup, she learnt that the lady was a bride and not a regular client.

In this video posted by @thetattleroomng, the lady revealed that after she confronted the bride about the makeup service, she was snubbed.

Social media users react to makeup artist's story about cunning bride

"How is it a scam? She asked for normal makeup home service. She paid for normal makeup home service in full. The makeup artist did normal makeup home service. She was paid in full no scam. What she chooses to do with the normal makeup is up to her."

"But make up is make up nau…. You are the scam here cos I don’t understand how y’all make up artiste will hike the price by double or even triple just because you are making the bride up. It’s literally same make up."

"The bride was dishonest yes, but there is no scam here, you obviously didn’t do a bridal makeup for her, you gave her a service worth the money she paid according to your rates."

"It’s not a scam joor! She didn’t ask you to come do a bridal make up for her and paid you for something else! And she paid you for the home service so what’s the fuss."

"How is this a scam?"

"Im still trying to understand why it’s a scam, why can’t she get a regular make up for her wedding? Tbh this is one of those things that needs to be debunked, I don’t have to pay for a bridal makeup just because I’m a bride! The difference in price is just too ridiculous all for a better moisturizer and foundation. A bride should have the option of not wanting those!"

"You did not do bridal makeup for her so she did nit scam u in any way. By d way what exactly do u pple mean when u say bridal make up???? Do u add the blood of JESUS inside or what??? Its still make at the end of d day!!"

"How exactly is this scam??? She didn’t request for a bridal makeover and you didn’t do a bridal makeover."

"There was no scam. She paid you for a service you rendered. You did the makeup for the price she paid."

"This only show that u are the scam here becos you would definitely hiked the price if u knew she was the bride ‍♀️, last time I checked makeup is makeup she’s not obligated to tell u what occasion she’s wearing the makeup for shebi she sha paid u for the services, don’t be a petty thief , it d audacity for me to call that a scam."

"E be like say something Dey do this person. Was it a bridal make up you did for her?"

