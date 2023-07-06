A video showing the ankara dress design a lady wanted and what was recreated for her, has trended online

In the now-viral clip, a photo of the green dress design is seen and then a video of the subpar recreation follows suit

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

One lady's experience with a tailor has left many people cracking up with laughter on social media.

Photos of the original design versus recreation Credit: @asoebiladies

Source: Instagram

A video posted by @asoebiladies has once again proven that having a good tailor in one's corner can never be overemphasised.

In the now-viral clip, a photo of a lady in a green ankara dress with long sleeves and a cinched bodice.

However, what the lady got was a poorly-executed replication of the design.

The dress which appeared several sizes bigger was ill-fitted both around the hips and the bust area.

Check out the video below:

Netizens react to video of lady's ankara dress order

ter_adisetrend:

"This has nothing to do with the body shape, the tailor did not get it right."

topesalami_:

"Ko bad. Just use needle and thread lobatan."

marthaadama:

"You probably don’t have the body shape."

jasmine.favour's profile picture

Omor... I wonder how some tailors always end up doing this what I ordered versus what I got."

ladiesonlyfashion2:

"In some cases the client will change almost all in the original styles. I keep telling people when you like a particular style , omo give d style exact fabric or similar,and stick to the original style not changes here and there and still expect same results."

ladiesonlyfashion2:

"But this person testing d dress is obvious not the real owner, pls let's tell ourselves the truth."

jewelrybox40:

"Did she even take her measurements??"

lizzygwen:

"Did she offend the tailor ni."

abimsstitches57:

"I don't think the dress is meant for her."

