One lady got the shock of her life when she ordered a white maxi dress and got something subpar

A video of the original design she wanted versus what she got has left many people amused

The video is among many others of people sharing their not-so-good experiences with vendors and tailors

What was supposed to be a stylish addition to a lady's wardrobe ended in disappointment after she got her dress order.

In a video posted by @stylediaries.ng, a photo of the original design can be seen - a maxi dress with long puffy sleeves and pleated flounce making the lower part of the design.

However, while the original looked stylish, what the lady got was nothing close to what was advertised.

Her dress was ill-sized and lacked the fitting seen in the original design.

Netizens react as lady shares what she got ordered what she got

aaissha___1:

"So fine. Just be raising it with your hand,it will later resemble the one you first ordered."

coby_glam:

"The person should thank God the dresss is actually wearable."

nancy_inyama:

"No don't shapen that dress it will just end up looking more ridiculous. This is a result of poor drafting and consideration of your body."

yasminyareema:

"Na to go church remain as you don wear sultana."

yusuf_alawan:

"Na to start going to CELE Church kawai."

nancy_inyama:

"They need to recreate the whole thing."

fharyda_:

"They should shape it it will look like wat u ordered."

d_wafterian_:

"Dem pleat abi dem no pleat?"

