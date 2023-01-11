Popular celebrity makeup artist, Anita Adetoye, has taken to social media to join the conversation about makeup prices

Earlier, a tweep had shared a post about a makeup artist who got angry because a client tricked her way into having bridal makeup look

The tweet sparked a debate online about the difference between regular makeup and bridal makeup

Every makeup artist has a list of services that they provide for their clients and the price list often sees different categories of makeup going for different prices.

In general, bridal makeup is often x2 or more than the regular price for owambe of photoshoot makeup.

Photos of popular makeup artist, Anita Adetoye and a screen of a tweet. Credit: @anita.adetoye, @_shalommmm (Twitter)

Source: Instagram

Twitter user, @_shalommmm, recounted the story of a makeup artist whose client had requested a regular owambe makeup look.

The makeup artist later discovered that he had been tricked into doing makeup for a bride at the price of a regular one, and was upset about not charging higher for the look.

See the tweet below:

The post sparked mixed reactions among social media users as some were for the makeup artist and some were against the artist.

Joining the conversation, Anita Adetoye of the celebrity makeup brand, Anita Brows, shared her take on the matter.

In a TikTok video, Anita explained that bridal makeup was the cash cow for makeup artists in the industry as most of them aspire to grow their businesses.

She stated that doing a bridal makeup job was often an opportunity to make more money.

Check out her video below:

Internet users react to Anita Brows's views on the makeup debate

Not so many people agreed with the professional makeup artist, with some accusing her of putting her personal ambitions upfront rather than sharing a reasonable explanation on why bridal makeup was more expensive even though it was the same process.

Check out some comments below:

hair_by_livy:

"So you charge more simply because it’s their wedding day, not because you are using more products or more expensive products, so what if I’m going for burial but I want bridal make up, you will charge me less because it’s burial, you should be charging based on what you are offering the customer not based on the event otherwise it’s biased and unfair."

queen_arthur.a.a:

"She’s saying a lot and nothing at all.. what is this?? Tell us the difference.. the poster got their makeup done for owambe and immediately the MUA heard it’s for wedding, the price change.. why??"

jenny_raphael:

"I’m sorry aunty but you said nothing! If I’m paying 50k or more for bridal makeup, I need to see what I’m paying for. If I’m buying hair of 200k, it should worth it. Most people can tell the difference when it comes to hair. You can’t compare darlin yaki, vi.rgin hair to donor hair! Same as clothes, Jewelries, shoes and so on. Telling me you need to buy house and car is not my problem but charging ridiculously for bridal makeup and you can’t explain the difference between that and normal makeup does not make sense."

omalichanwa___:

"Where’s the point she’s passing ? Cos I don’t get it! To the best of my knowledge, wedding MU comes with you being there with the bride the whole event to make sure her MU is still fresh and touch up if need be. The extra money is YOUR time you’re charging not that you’re doing anything extraordinary."

_may_0_1:

"She just spilled rubbish. So because woman selling rice down the street wants to buy car. Price for rice to be used for party should be different from the one to be used at home. Isokuso"

bianca_anunobi:

"From what she said, weddings are the "cash cow" meaning thats how they make much more money than the regular owambe or birthday makeup. Lol y'all are clearly billing people based on occasion not based on products used. Cus las las which heavenly product do you want to put on someone's face that day that suddenly increased the bill from 20k to 150k."

sosodarl:

"What if someone is satisfied with using regular every day makeup to go for their wedding ? Like the specifically didn’t ask for bridal makeup. They just wanted bare minimum to do their thing ? Shouldn’t they be allowed to make that choice ?"

mls_consulting_:

"LAME. Embarrassingly lame. As a business person, there are certain things you should NOT be caught dead saying. You must always sell value first. Not your personal ambitions."

Bride does her own makeup in trending video

If you're looking for a way to cut down on your budget for your wedding then you might want to take up beauty classes.

A bride certainly saved some money after she decided to do her own wedding makeup.

In the video posted by @moshbridal, the beautiful bride, identified as Abigail is seen applying some powder to her already glammed-up look.

Source: Legit.ng