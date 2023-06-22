The latest episode of the Big Brother Naija reunion show saw the Level Up stars sporting some rather interesting and fashionable ensembles.

As the drama continues to unravel on the reunion show, the ex-housemates are making sure to keep fashion lovers entertained.

Some swaggy looks from the reunion show Credit: @racheledwardsofficial, @diana.edobor, @thechomzy

Source: Instagram

The theme for their latest looks may have been swaggy ensembles as the ladies of the show made sure to represent, each in their own unique style.

1. Diana brings splash of colour to reunion

For her second look, Diana ditched the black look for a more vibrant ensemble.

This chic and swaggy look featured a red and pink two-piece which she paired with a baby pink bomber jacket.

2. Chichi goes full gangster in denim

The reality TV stars whose relationship-gone-south with Deji was the highlight of the third episode, came through in style.

She rocked an oversized denim jacket belted at the waistline, and paired the look with some leather black boots.

3. Bella sported a Little Black Dress

The gorgeous star kept things chic and ultrafeminine in a cute black dress.

The look which featured long flared sleeves and a cutout neckline did justice to her petite silhuoette.

4. Doyin sports flirty look in denim

The beautiful podcaster opted for a full denim look featured a cute bralette, a jacket and a long denim skirt.

She paired the look with white sneakers, and a matching pair of dark razor-shape sunnies.

5. Rachel dazzled in white look

The actress and reality TV star came through with the classy baddie vibes in this ensemble.

She donned an oversized shirt, cinching it at the waistline with a black tummy belt, and compliment the look with black leather boots.

6. homzy rocks combact look

The beautiful star sported a cropped shirt with long sleeves over a pair of blue camo print combat pants.

She paired the look with some black Givenchy sneakers.

