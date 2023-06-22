Eniola Badmus has taken to social media to share a new selfie in which she sported cornrows

The Nollywood actress revealed in her caption that it was her first time making cornrows

Several fans who saw the selfie have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Braided hairstyles are some of the easiest ways to pull off a chic Afrocentric look and Eniola Badmus certainly knows this!

Photos of the actress in brown ensembles Credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actress and producer took to her Instagram page to debut a new look and it is nothing short of gorgeous.

In the selfie photo, she sports a cornrow hairstyle and carries a makeup free face.

Sharing the photo, she captioned:

"New weave alert………My first time doing this……Tell me,is it NICE?"

Check out the post below:

Fans compliment Eniola Badmus's new hairstyle

Many fans of the actress took to her comment section to share compliments.

Check out some comments below:

chubbygalsfashion:

"It is super nice with a big touch of sweet sixteen."

prezybgold:

"It’s so nice on you my senator."

aderonke_love:

"Very nice you are looking good."

mrzzayn:

"Came out really good."

nazzyreact:

"You look take away darling."

owolabialiyah's profile picture

"Looks very good on you."

