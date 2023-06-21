One abroad-based Nigerian lady, Vivian Chah, has earned applause on social media over one of her dresses

The nurse who is also a seamstress posted a video capturing the step-by-step process of her dress making

Many internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to shower her with compliments

Vivian Chah wowed many fashion lovers after she posted a video which showed how she designed one of her dresses.

Photos of the lady during the process of making the dress Credit: @stitchesbyvi

Source: TikTok

The abroad-based seamstress whose personal bio states she is a nurse, posted a video on TikTok and it has since gone viral with over a million views on the platform.

In the video, she is seen going through the motions which involves cutting ironing and sewing.

The final results sees her rocking a gorgeous corset ankara dress with black lace infusion.

Watch the video below:

Social media users applaud talented designer's dress outcome

The video which has since gone viral, left many fashion lovers impressed.

Check out some comments below:

arc_beads:

"Left no single crumb!"

titothewriter:

"So beautiful!!"

xoso_gd_:

"This was smooth."

shugar_maye:

"This is beautiful."

smallieschops_:

"Prrrrrr! Yes, yes and immediately YES!"

nnvmdiobi:

"10over10 minus nothing."

iamahneeta:

"She ate this dress."

Source: Legit.ng