The second episode of the Big Brother Naija aired on Tuesday, June 20, and the stars came through looking their very best.

While the reunion show is often filled with drama and shocking revelations, the ex-housemates also do well to keep fashion lovers entertained.

Photos of some reality TV stars in beautiful looks Credit: @thechomzy, @unusualphyna, @officialchristy_o

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights eight beautiful looks rocked by the female stars of the show.

Check them out below:

1. Chomzy dazzles in blue look

Chomzy showed up for the event sporting a royal blue ensemble.

The dress designed by Jenrewa, featured dramatic sleeves, sheer infused plunging neckline and a thigh high opening in the front with a long train.

2. Christy O looks peach perfect in regal dress

Christy O served peach goodness in a ruffle number.

The illusion strapless dress was designed by CEO Luminee and featured a sheer-infused neckline with a corset bodice and detachable sleeves with ruffle cuffs.

3. Bella is the lady in red

Bella was a bombshell in red for the first segment of the reunion show. The two-piece ensemble featured a strapless corset top with a plunging neckline and a long skirt.

In the video, she accessorised with long pearls and matched her lips with her dress.

4. Diana in dramatic black look

The French Nigerian beauty came through with an attention-commanding ensemble.

The dress which featured an exposed corset with an illusion neckline had a one-winged design at the back.

This dress was designed by Collete Creations.

5. Phyna stuns in gorgeous black dress

The winner of the Level Up edition came through in a statement piece which infused feathers.

The heavily embellished dress featured a tiered flounce as well as a one sleeve adorned with feathers and fringe.

The look was designed by CEO Luminee.

6. Chichi in stunning orange ensemble

The ever-vivacious reality TV star came through looking stunning in a corset dress with a mono sleeve and a long train.

She paired the look with a matching headwrap. The look was designed by Becca Needles N Stitches.

7. Doyin slays in white dress

The beautiful star sported a pristine look which brought on the angelic vibes.

The dress, designed by Ima By Cassie, featured a tulle cape, a sweetheart neckline and intricately beaded dress.

8. Modella in beautiful purple dress

The gorgeous reality TV came through dripping in finesse in this lacey dress.

The look designed by Tru Flair, featured lace-infused sheer sleeves and a neckline. It also had a tiered white train.

