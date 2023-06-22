BBNaija Level Up reunion came with another drama on Wednesday night between Chichi and Deji

Chichi narrated how Deji cajoled her into spending nights with him as she went on to accuse him of sleeping with older women to fund his lifestyle

This comes after Deji had taunted Chichi by saying the reality show was a poverty alleviation scheme for her

Fans were in for another drama on the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up reunion as former housemates Chichi and Deji engaged in a heated argument on the show.

Chichi, while explaining what led to her fallout with Deji, slammed the latter as she narrated how he made her spend the night with him.

Deji says BBNaija is a poverty alleviation for Chichi. Credit: @itschichiofficial @dejimorafa

Source: Instagram

“He [Deji] came to my room that night. He knows how to pooke me. Shut up I’m not done. Don’t interrupt me please. I’m trying to keep my cool because if I start to expose you; you did so many nasty things that I don’t care about anymore," Chichi said.

Responding via Skype, Deji mocked Chichi as he said the reality show was a poverty alleviation scheme for her.

It became a heated exchange after Chichi clapped back at Deji, who she accused of sleeping with old women to sustain his lifestyle.

In her words:

“At least I’m not having sex with different old women to sustain my lifestyle.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Chichi and Deji in a heated argument

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

manadepenza_:

"Diz housemates hate Chichi for real…see the way they all opened their mouths to laugh after Deji finished talking….especially the ladies….so embarrassing."

clearlyundiluted:

"Deji capping here, like he didn’t need the BBN platform either."

cotykruger:

"I'm not her fan but I have a soft spot for her....She is a very resilient young lady! Bah beech to the world."

didilashesnbrows:

"What he said doesn't carry any weight though. All of them depend on the platform including him, if not they won't go there."

candymoregalo:

"Chichi for presidency."

a_d_e_s_e:

"Omo see embarrassment it is okay to date and break up later but no they must disgrace demselves."

Source: Legit.ng