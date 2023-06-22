Controversial Nigerian skit maker, Trinity Guy, has now reacted after police spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, called for his arrest

On his Instagram page, the prankster shared a video where he referred to the police PRO as his ‘daddy’ and thanked him for calling his attention to his skits

Trinity Guy’s apology video went viral on social media and drew a series of mixed feelings from netizens

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Trinity Guy, has now reacted to the call for his arrest by police PRO, Muyiwa Adejobi.

Recall that the police officer called for the controversial prankster to be detained after one of his prank videos caught his attention.

Nigerians react as Trinity Guy breaks silence on call for his arrest. Photos: @iamtrinityguyz, @adejobimuyiwa

In a new development, Trinity Guy has now taken to his Instagram page to share his thoughts on the call for him to be arrested.

The skit maker introduced himself by his real name, Abdullahi, and then proceeded to thank those who had shown concern for his well-being after what he called the misconceptions about his work.

Not stopping there, Trinity Guy also showed his heartfelt appreciation to the Nigerian police, especially to the police PRO, Adejobi, who had called for his arrest.

The comedian referred to Adejobi as his daddy and thanked him for playing a fatherly role by calling out areas he needed to work on with his pranks.

In his caption, he wrote:

“Good day to you guys My name is Abdulahi popularly known as Trinityguy

"I would like to use this opportunity to appreciate everyone who has been calling and showing concerns about the misconceptions about my works and my person

"I would equally love to show my appreciation to my fans around the world, my colleagues and the Nigeria police, most especially @adejobimuyiwa Mr ADEJOBI OLUMUYIWA for his fatherly roles for calling my attentions to the areas I needed to work on and amend. Your efforts in safeguarding the nation is truly inspiring and appreciated. May Almighty God bless everyone!”

See his apology video below:

Netizens react as Trinity Guy reacts to call for his arrest by Police PRO

Trinity Guy’s apology video soon made headlines on social media, and it raised comments from some netizens. A number of them noted that he should still be detained.

Read some of their comments below:

Simplicious_23:

“You are stup!d for trying to stylishly advertise your nonsense and boring contents you are not even remorseful you are apologizing and still have the nerves to say your imaginary fans should expect more of your boring contents olodo see your bleached face like spoilt gbegiri soup Omoale oshi .”

charles410y:

“So had it been the police PRO didn't say anything so u don't know ur skits are usually extreme.. just dey play.”

godsplan3003:

“It's not a misconception.. Rendered a properly apology about the prank of.that young little girl u pranked, for those of us who has daughter and seeing what u made that small girl said was extremely irritating to me. U are not apologizing here u are thank ur fan.. This Is nonsense to me.. Apologize and do it in the right way and not make It sound like u a giving a speech.. Nonsense!!”

thevillagechef:

“They should still arrest you.”

kalculus__comedy:

“I stopped watching this guy when he specialises in removing wigs from ladies' heads... Like wtff?”

viola_concept:

“Ur pranks are traumatizing, u embarrass pp all in the name of content, ryt from ur days of removing wigs of beautiful ladies walking cutely on the road. Even old parents were not left out , u hold them hostage on the road and won’t let them go if there did give u money when u disguise as a begger , U hv to stop pls .”

henrychika1:

“Please temper Justice with mercy. The pressure is too much and people are trying hard according to their own understanding to survive. Not everyone in this our country has a pre-installed moral compass or have the opportunity to download it from the environment that they live in. I'm not supporting his extreme content but reminding us that the society and the people governing us has contributed largely to this.”

