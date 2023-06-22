Popular skit maker Mark Angel is considered one of the pioneers of comic content creation in Nigeria, having started since 2013

Mark, who is known for keeping his personal life private, recently shared a video of him helping a lady out of a luxurious whip, which is believed to be his

In a more recent post, Mark also shared a video of him in a car as he revealed why he doesn't like to drive whenever he is in Lagos

One of Nigeria's popular skit makers and content creator Mark Angel recently caused a buzz over a clip of him looking all fresh as he was seen helping a lady out of a luxurious whip which is believed to be his.

Mark, who is known for rocking funny outfits in some of his skits, stunned in designers as many of his followers expressed surprise.

Fans gush about Mark Angel's video. Credit: @markangelcomedy

Source: Instagram

Watch the video of Mark Angel helping a lady out of his car below:

See more pictures below:

In another clip which he shared on his Instagram page, Mark insinuated he doesn't like to drive whenever he is in Lagos.

See his post below:

Mark Angel is well known for his Mark Angel Comedy, a series on YouTube comedy that featured the likes of Emmanuella and Success.

Netizens react to video of Mark Angel's video

See some of the reactions below:

blossom4forever:

"This our mumu mark fine ohhh na that him nikka weh he deh draw reach stomack deh confuse some of us."

mcshemcomedian:

"Silent money man ❤️."

ajebodcomedian:

"Billionaire moves."

swinnybae:

"So @markangelcomedy you can dress this cute?"

leechi.ga:

"Money Bag , one of the best, you made comedy seamless..."

Fans gush over throwback video of Emmanuella and Mark Angel

Emmanuella stirred fun memories as a compilation of her old and new videos alongside her uncle, Mark Angel, made the timelines.

The young actor, known to be among the pioneers of content creation and skit making in Nigeria, got many appreciating her growth with a review of how she started.

The clip making the rounds online featured Emmanuella from when she was a little girl creating comic skits like ‘This is not my real Face’, to her early teens.

Source: Legit.ng