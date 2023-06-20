A bride has gone viral on social media over her beautiful choice of outfit for her traditional wedding

A video of the gorgeous lady sees her sporting a breathtaking white dress which left many people impressed

In other news, Legit.ng takes a look at how seven beautiful ladies slayed in pink asoebi looks

Weddings are the perfect opportunities for fashion lovers to dazzle in head-turning ensembles and for stylish brides, best believe slaying comes easy to them.

Photos of a bride in white Credit: @idiolnupo

Source: Instagram

A gorgeous bride was the cynosure of all eyes when she stepped out sporting a stunning beaded dress.

The ethereal look designed by IDIOL NUPO, featured structured sleeves and was covered in white beads.

Check out the video below:

Netizens shower bride with compliments over white ensemble

arreallabrides:

"This fits is a masterpiece."

eve_eikor:

"It’s speaking beauty."

zivalmodelmanagement:

"Everything about this look is fire."

buyluxurybagsandshoes:

"If gorgeousness was a person."

adorablevikki:

"White elegance."

chiuns_ushers:

"It’s giving class."

ebettzfashionng:

"This one, na the dress go dey announce your arrival."

_araeni:

"This is giving, LUXURY, classy. Love it."

quin.ella.79:

"Well detailed."

