Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, finally had her dream wedding on her 10th anniversary on June 10.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

After building anticipation for months, the comedian's lavish wedding happened, and her friends in the entertainment industry came out in their numbers.

Female stars show up in style for Warri Pikin's wedding Photo credit: @lillyafe/@ritadominic/@nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

The actress' coordinated outfit, aka aso-ebi, was yellow, and netizens had a great time checking out photos and videos of beautiful styles.

Gorgeous female celebrities like Rita Dominic, Lilian Afegbai, Nancy Isime, Iyabo Ojo, and Toyin Abraham showed up at the event in stunning yellow outfits.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of female stars and their beautiful yellow aso-ebi styles for Warri Pikin's wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Lilian Afegbai

According to reactions on social media, the actress is one of the best-dressed women that graced Warri Pikin's wedding.

Akanchawa baddie, as she is fondly called, went for a simple look with beautiful details at the chest region.

The movie star also made a statement with her short, ruffled off-shoulder hand.

2. Rita Dominic

As always, the veteran actress showed up oozing class in a beautiful flowery gown with huge yellow detail on the upper part of the dress.

Leaving her neck bare, Rita accessorised with plain earrings, and a yellow purse.

The actress got everyone, even the bride gushing over her

3. Ini Dima-Okojie

The actress showed up in a 2-in-1 dress, alternating between removing her side train and keeping it on.

Ini wore a sleeveless straight gown with a long silver train joined by her waist.

With a cute little purse, dark shades, and her headgear, the actress looked more than ready to rock at Warri Pikin's wedding.

4. Nancy Isime

Nancy's headgear was a guest at the wedding as the media personality went the extra mile with her outfit.

It was a show of legs for the TV star with a thigh-high opening and a short train.

Nancy also went for a sleeveless look but with beaded details on her shoulder running from her dress's stylish turtle neck fit.

5. Iyabo Ojo

The mum of two attended the wedding with her entertainment guru lover, Paulo, to the excitement of fans.

Iyabo also opted for a sleeveless look with details on her neckline and shoulders.

The actress' dress had a short train and effortlessly showed off her curves.

6. Toyin Abraham

The actress went a little conservative in her outfit, with a short-sleeved dress, peplum around the waist and a train.

The mum of one opted for no jewellery and allowed her outfit to shine on its own.

She, however, accessorised with a bag complementing her shoes.

7. Uriel

Thankfully, Warri Pikin went the extra mile with her outfits at her wedding, or else the ex-BBNaija housemate would have been mistaken for the bride.

She left nothing to imagine with her daring outfit with a huge detail on the back and her enormous fan.

She, however, opted for a full-sleeved look.

8. Nini

The BBNaija star went as a northern belle, fully conservative but stylish and gorgeous.

The highlight of the reality star's dress was her elephant-eared sleeves and the corset.

With such elaborateness, Nini opted for a no-jewellery look, accessorising with her dainty silver purse.

Real Warri Pikin shares sweet video as she remarries hubby in lavish wedding

Popular comedian, Real Warri Pikin, whose real name is Anita Asuoha caused a buzz on social media with a cute video from her second wedding to her husband Ikechukwu, which took place on Saturday, June 10, in Lagos state.

Before the special day, Warri Pikin shared lovely pictures with her fans and followers.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the comedian shared a new video from the occasion as she was seen rocking a white gown while confirming that her marriage renewal had been done.

Source: Legit.ng