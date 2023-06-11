Actress Rita Dominic has been making headlines as some of her fans spotted her baby bump in a picture she shared

Some of the veteran actress' fans went on to gush about her as they penned congratulatory messages to her

Rita, who was one of the celebrities that stormed comedian Real Pikin's wedding, has now shared a new picture of her slaying in a lovely outfit

Nollywood veteran Rita Dominic seems to have cleared the air on her pregnancy rumours with a new picture she shared.

Rita, who was present at Real Warri's Pikin's wedding party, trended online after congratulatory messages poured in for her from fans who reacted to pictures of her slaying in a red outfit.

Rita Dominic attends Warri Pikin's wedding party. Credit: @ritadominic

Source: UGC

Check out the picture that sparked Rita Dominic's pregnancy rumours below:

Fans congratulate Rita Dominic over baby bump

Some eagle-eyed fans who noticed her baby bump in the first slide congratulated her. See some of their messages below:

sincerelyshamsiyainthecity:

"❤️ First picture baby bump…"

kristyfeni23:

"The 6th slide to distract us from seeing the baby bump on the first picture..... Can't be distracted ."

sugachi04:

"Is that a baby bump mummy? Ok.. make I remove eyes... Til wen u wil tell us."

zinny_hairfactory:

" that guy dancing Nawa o . Mean while is that baby on the way? ."

ladymorenike:

"I see the baby tummy ."

Rita Dominic congratulates Warri Pikin and hubby

Meanwhile, Rita has now shared a new picture of her in a lovely outfit which she rocked to Warri Pikin's party as she penned a message to the comedian and her husband.

"Anike2023 to celebrate 10th year wedding anniversary and vow renewal between @realwarripikin and hubby Mr Ikechukwu. Wishing you both a life filled with love and may God continue to bless and guide your union," She wrote.

See the new picture she shared below;

Source: Legit.ng