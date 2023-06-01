A video of a popular Indian celebrity rocking an interesting outfit at an event has gone viral on social media

Identified as Uorfi, the fashionista sported a basket panel attached to the front of her top

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Uorfi is a popular Indian fashionista known for her avant-garde looks, and one of them has gone viral, leaving many Nigerians amused.

Photos of Indian fashionista Uorfi. Credit: @urf7i

Source: Instagram

A visit to her Instagram page, @urf7i, sees the petite celebrity rocking eccentric pieces made from hair, and bubble gum. One video even sees her rocking a jacket made of tiny teddy bears.

One video, captured by @voompa, showing her arrival at an event, sees her sporting a rather interesting ensemble featuring a basket-like panel attached to the front of her top.

Another video posted on her page captured her struggle to sip from a cup of chai tea while sporting the outfit which blocked her face.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of lady in basket top

iyaonipantandbra:

"They say fashion is an expression. Whatever she’s trying to express with this, I hope she is heard."

seyi.sodimu:

"Her own personal Balcony."

iamsexysteel:

"Fully ready for none peaceful protesters."

brandon.obomanu:

"If she wan do carpenter work she for just talk am."

lordhybrid_101:

"One day,just one day una go design GeePee tank 4000 liters and wear it in the name of fashion."

pee_porschee:

"Her stylist has to be a popular Nigerian stylist…….Okay bye."

officialgregbng:

"On behalf of all fashion designers and brands we humbly deny her as One of us...... Because what in the name of balcony is this."

"Inspired by Kanye West": Man rocks jacket made of plastic bottles, video goes viral

One man's decision to step out in a unique ensemble has earned him quite the attention on social media.

In a video posted by blogger, Tunde Ednut, the blonde-haired young man was seen singing his rendition of Ruger's hit song, Asiwaju.

While the rendition was quite impressive, his odd choice of clothing seemed to steal the spotlight. The young man sported a jacket made of black and red plastic bottles neatly arranged in strings.

Source: Legit.ng