A Twitter user identified as Mimi recently got social media buzzing after she posted photos of her look

In the pictures, she was seen with a friend in a matching outfit, both ladies baring their cleavage in the daring dresses

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Music blogger, Mimi, received backlash on social media over photos of her daring outfit for an event.

Photos of a stock model and music blogger, Mimi. Credit: Westend61, @mimitheblogger (Twitter)

Source: Getty Images

Identified on Twitter as @mimitheblogger, she shared three photos with her friend, which appeared to have been taken inside an elevator.

Both ladies sported burnt orange lace dresses that looked like they were made for an Owambe event.

However, the nature of the styles, especially the plunging necklines, which revealed an ample amount of cleavage, seemed to catch the attention of many netizens.

Check out the post below:

Netizens react to ladies' revealing outfits

smarthjudithbackuppage:

"ABI one hand cut for party she come enter toilet tie am join the other side."

house_of_firdaous:

"The only reason she wore this confidently could be cos she sew it herself."

deltaslimbaby:

"The tailor didn't do justice to the outfit,even though they wore it with confidence,the tailor mess up."

spicyyhairs:

"Did she tear the dress or it is the style."

pweetyciousfolly:

"A lot is very wrong with their outfits."

abbieekie:

"Walahi bounce will bounce any lady attending my wedding dressed like this. I will get up from my seat to order your exit! Nonsense nakedness."

mkay_of_abuja:

"Daughters of Jezebel."

dee_sammy1:

"I think the chubby lady her top tore or is that style ??"

pretty_blessing33:

"Which can style the chubby lady wear na."

anibestt:

"So tacky."

oluwatosin_fiyinfoluwa:

"Absolute rubbish."

iniolu__xx:

"Cloth no reach na byforce to wear lace."

