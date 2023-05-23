Twitter user, @BeyondTY, was a recent victim of online shopping scams, and his post has amused many people

He shared a photo of the knitwear jacket he wanted alongside a photo of himself in what he got

The glaring disparities between his order and what he got left many people making jokes about it

When it comes to online shopping disasters, men are not left out.

One Twitter user recently had social media users cracking up with laughter after he shared his experience with online orders.

Photos of what he wanted and what he got Credit: @BeyondTY

Source: Twitter

Identified as @BeyondTY on the platform, he revealed he had wanted a green cutout jacket which looked like knitwear.

However, what he got was a subpar print version of the jacket, which was short and looked quite different from what he wanted.

Sharing the photos, he captioned:

"They got me y'all. Be careful ordering from them Instagtam online retailers."

See the post below:

Social media users react to man's knitwear order

asoebiafrica:

"They said cover up boy."

cruisewithjoe:

"So na net you been wan wear ? Ara odi gi? What you got is what you should got."

michael._u:

"Them dey teach you morals. You can’t just be walking around showing nipu."

anna_bee9:

"Try wear am for beach the holes go appear more."

yhemmie_w:

"Small thing, just sit down and use scissors to cut out the white boxes... Voila."

engraved_arts:

"I am still looking …. From here it looks the same. Just that he is too dark for us to see through like the other guy."

asharbee_ade:

"U sef go order fashionova wear from a Christian brother page…u must be decent by force."

