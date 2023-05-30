Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Diane Russet, recently shared photos of herself in a gorgeous ensemble

The Northern beauty sported an attire featuring coral beads and hand decorations in a nod to her roots

Several fans who saw the photos of Pepper Dem star took to the comment section to compliment

Award-winning Nollywood actress/producer and reality TV star, Diane Russet, is out here serving northern glory in new photos.

Photos of Diane Credit: @diane.russet

Source: Instagram

The 2019 Big Brother Naija reality TV star, in the latest uploads, stunned as she paid homage to her northern roots in grand style.

She sported a sky blue dress with long sleeves, a Queen Anne neckline and a cinched waistline.

The ebony beauty is accessorised with multiple strands of red beads, a choker and a beaded accessory around her forehead.

Check out the photos below:

Netizens compliment BBNaija Diane's northern look

mimzbee:

"See as you fine like one million people."

queenlaib:

"Queen of the North."

wylldiamond:

"Argh Her Royal Majesty."

the.jaypee:

"Everything about this look is beautiful."

officialswazzi:

"So beautiful A queen and more."

antykemzi_thrift_stores:

"I love the whole dressing."

area_scatter_:

"See how someone is fine like 5000 people."

idia.aisien:

"You look absolutely gorgeous."

geraldopino90:

"Finest of them all."

vanessa.quao:

"Omg!!!! You’re soo pretty! It’s insane!"

darahsavage001:

"Queen of the north, ❤️❤️❤️ southern Kaduna we love you baby girl."

oloriadeee:

"A stunner & beauty."

