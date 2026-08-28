Barnsley confirmed that Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali left the English League One club by mutual consent, subject to EFL approval

The 28-year-old Nigerian made 30 appearances for Barnsley after joining in 2024 but was frozen out of the squad over disciplinary issues

Nigerians flooded social media with strong reactions after news of Nwakali's contract termination broke

English League One side Barnsley have confirmed that Nigerian midfielder Kelechi Nwakali has left the club by mutual consent, with the exit still subject to approval from the English Football League (EFL).

The 28-year-old Super Eagles midfielder joined Barnsley in the summer of 2024 after leaving Portuguese side Chaves.

English League One club Barnsley has announced that Nigerian midfielder Kelechi Nwakali has left the club. Photo by Andrew Vaughan

Source: Getty Images

As seen on Transfermarkt, Nwakali started promisingly, making 30 appearances across all competitions and recording 12 league starts during the 2024/25 campaign.

However, things unravelled quickly during the 2025/26 season, when he was left out of the squad due to disciplinary issues and effectively frozen out by the management.

Nwakali did make a handful of appearances towards the tail end of the season before his eventual departure, leaving him without a club once again.

The South Yorkshire club announced the news through a statement on their official website, bringing an end to Nwakali's stint at Oakwell after just one full season.

"We can confirm that Kelechi Nwakali has departed Oakwell by mutual consent, subject to EFL approval," the club said.

"The Club wishes Kelechi all the best for the future."

Nwakali's troubled career in focus

Nwakali's career has largely been defined by unfulfilled promise.

The 28-year-old Nigerian midfielder began his professional career at Arsenal but never featured for the senior side, spending several years going out on loan to various clubs before the Gunners released him in 2019.

A move to Chaves in Portugal in 2023 gave him a platform to rebuild, and his switch to Barnsley the following year was seen as another opportunity to get his career back on track.

That hope has now faded, with the midfielder once again a free agent.

Once considered one of the most exciting young talents to emerge from Nigerian football, Nwakali has seen his career take a series of difficult turns, with club moves repeatedly failing to deliver the stability or consistency needed to fulfil his early potential.

Nigerians react to Nwakali's exit from Barnsley

News of the contract termination drew a wave of responses from Nigerian football fans on social media, with many expressing frustration and sympathy in equal measure.

@richardgodswill_jw posted:

"This boy should just retire...he don get issues."

@kolagel1 offered words of encouragement:

"All the best, Kelechi. Always remember, it's in you no one can take it away."

@ratel_na_tchad questioned what went wrong:

"What happened to this guy... maybe something spiritual."

@dicksonemma1 weighed in bluntly:

"This boy wahala don too much."

@iamchizzybon added:

"U need serious God's intervention in ur career."

The reactions reflect the broader disappointment many Nigerian fans feel towards a player who, at his peak as a youth, appeared destined for a much brighter future in professional football.

As things stand, Nwakali's next move remains unknown, with no club yet linked to the out-of-contract midfielder.

Nwakali's wife mystery post causes stir

In another development, Legit.ng reported about the traditional wedding of footballer Nwakali and Hadiza Chidera, where videos of the event and a cryptic post by the bride sparked heated online controversy.

This moment of celebration quickly turned contentious as many Nigerians weighed in on Hadiza's remarks, leaving readers curious about the couple's future amidst the drama.

Source: Legit.ng