Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Diane Russet, turned a year older on Wednesday, March 1

The ebony beauty took to her Instagram page to celebrate with some new photos from her birthday shoot

The birthday girl posed against a wall and mirror background in a beautiful silver and white dress

Diane Russet has taken to social media to share some new photos from her birthday shoot in which she looked like a million bucks!

The Big Brother Naija star and film producer turned a year older on March 1, and she marked it in style.

Photos of Diane. Credit: @diane.russet

Source: Instagram

In the photos shared, she rocked a beautiful silver and white dress with a choker neckpiece, posing against a wall and mirror background.

The look, designed by Xtrabrides Lagos, featured flower-embellished off-shoulder sleeves with a plunging neckline and a floor-length train.

The train featured a tiered ruffle design that spread across the floor, giving off a glamorous regal look.

She rocked a glam makeup and wore her hair in a curly updo.

Swipe to see more photos of the birthday girl below:

