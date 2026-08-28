Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey received a surprise Range Rover from Pastor Jerry Eze on his 45th birthday in Lagos

Bassey revealed Eze secretly coordinated the gift with his wife, insisting on getting 'the very best' car for his friend

The visibly moved singer took to Instagram to publicly thank Eze, describing himself as 'speechless' over the gesture

Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey had planned a quiet, reflective birthday on Friday, August 28, 2026. What he got instead was a surprise that left him struggling to find words.

Pastor Jerry Eze, founder of Streams of Joy International, gifted Bassey a brand new Range Rover to mark his 45th birthday, pulling off the surprise with the help of Bassey's wife, who had been keeping the secret for some time.

Nathaniel Bassey reacts to the massive birthday surprise from Pastor Jerry. Credit: @jerryeze, @nathanielbow

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post following the reveal, Bassey admitted he had no idea anything was being planned.

He wrote that he had woken up "just desiring a nice easy day of gratitude to God," only to discover that Eze had been running what he called a "holy coup" with his wife behind the scenes.

Pastor Jerry Insisted on the Very Best

What made the story even more striking was the detail Bassey shared about how the car was chosen.

When his wife initially suggested a particular vehicle, Eze reportedly dismissed it, saying, "My brother can't drive that," before pushing for a superior option.

Bassey described Jerry Eze as someone who "gives like his life depends on it," revealing that the Range Rover was not an isolated act of generosity. According to the singer, he was already aware of similar surprises Eze was quietly planning for other people at the time.

"Not only has he done this for me. I know of a couple of other ones like this he is currently planning," Bassey wrote.

Nathaniel Bassey’s birthday moment with Pastor Jerry's gift has social media buzzing. Credit: @jerryeze

Source: Instagram

In a follow-up post, Bassey shared a photo of himself alongside the gifted vehicle, again describing himself as "stunned." He called on his followers to flood Eze's page with appreciation on his behalf, writing: "Weary him today with gratitude. Tell him his brother is grateful."

The singer also made clear that the friendship mattered far beyond the material gesture.

"You know even if you never do this, I'd still love you the same," he wrote, before praying that the joy Eze had brought to his family would return to him "in multiple folds."

Watch the birthday surprise unfold in the viral video:

Pastor Jerry Eze's wife marks wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Eno Jerry, the wife of Pastor Jerry Eze, has celebrated her 19th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt message to her husband on social media.

Pastor Eno released throwback pictures of herself with her beloved husband, the convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD).

Source: Legit.ng